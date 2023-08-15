LIVE: Spain v Sweden, Fifa Women's World Cup semi-final

Spain 0-0 Sweden
Caldentey puts in a dangerous cross that Hermoso can’t quite steer towards goal.
Spain have had 58% possession so far and continue to look the better team.
Aitana Bonmati lofts an inviting ball into the area that Jennifer Hermoso can’t quite get her head on.
Jorge Vilda’s side continue to probe and they’re getting closer.
Sweden will surely struggle to maintain this level of concentration and discipline as the game develops.
Still no clear-cut chances created.
Sweden have defended diligently, seriously limiting the space for Spain’s attackers to exploit, while sporadically offering a threat down the other end.
Spain are really starting to up the tempo and put Sweden under the cosh now.
A period of sustained pressure ends with Olga Carmona firing a shot from distance narrowly wide.
It’s been a scrappy start.
Spain as expected are dominating possession and controlling the play, with Sweden sitting back and looking to hit them on the counter-attack.
Signs of early Spanish nerves, as Laia Codina gives the ball away cheaply deep in her own territory.
Stina Blackstenius can’t capitalise though and ends up producing a tame effort easily saved by Cata Coll.
We’re underway…
Confirmation of the two starting XIs…
Spain: 23. Cata Coll 2. Ona Batlle, 4. Irene Paredes 14. Laia Codina 19. Olga Carmona 6. Aitana Bonmati 3. Teresa Abelleira 11. Alexia Putellas 8. Mariona Caldentey 10. Jennifer Hermoso 17. Alba Redondo
Sweden: 1. Zecira Musovic 2. Jonna Andersson,13. Amanda Ilestedt 6. Magdalena Eriksson, 14. Nathalie Bjorn 16. Filipp Angeldal 23. Elin Rubensson 19. Johanna Kaneryd, 9. Kosovare Asllani, 18. Fridolina Rolfo 11. Stina Blackstenius
Who do you think will go through?
Poll Results:
Hello and welcome to this morning’s liveblog on a huge day for Sweden and Spain.
It’s set to be a fascinating encounter.
Spain are technically better and arguably have superior individual players, but Sweden have more experience at this level — it’s their third semi-final appearance in the last four World Cups whereas La Roja are making their first appearance in the final four.
Sweden undoubtedly had the more difficult passage to the semis, requiring impressive wins over USA and Japan, while in the knockout stages, Spain enjoyed a comfortable 5-1 defeat of Switzerland and a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Netherlands after extra time.