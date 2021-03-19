Here's your TV guide for this weekend of sport

There's a packed weekend of sport on the way.

THE FINAL ROUND of the Six Nations is coming up this weekend as Ireland prepare to round off their campaign with a home tie against England.

The Irish provinces are back in action as well while the Cheltenham festival comes to a close today.

League of Ireland fans will be gearing up for the start of the 2021 season, with champions Shamrock Rovers kicking off their title defence with a derby clash against St Patrick’s Athletic at Tallaght Stadium this evening.

There’s plenty of Premier League and FA Cup action to come too while the second round of the Honda Classic gets underway today.

Here’s what’s in store on the TV sporting front this weekend.

Friday

8.30am: You can watch the opening round of the new AFL season on BT Sport 2 as Collingwood take on the Western Bulldogs.

11am: The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Champions League is on BT Sport 1 and will be followed by the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals draw at 12pm.

The draws are also available to watch on Virgin Media Sport.

11.30am: Round 2 of The Honda Classic is live from Palm Beach on Sky Sports Golf.

2pm: The fourth and final day of the Cheltenham festival is available to watch on Virgin Media One.

5.40pm: Munster’s Pro14 fixture against Benetton will be carried live on TG4 and eir Sport 1. Leinster’s meeting with Ospreys follows at 8pm on both channels while Ulster’s clash with Zebre is on eir Sport 2 at 8.10pm.

6.30pm: Head over to BT Sport 2 for live coverage of the Women’s FA Cup tie between Arsenal and Man United.

7.15pm: In the Bundesliga, second-placed RB Leipzig look to close the gap on Bayern Munich at the top; they go to Arminia Bielefeld. BT Sport will be providing live coverage of the tie.

7.30pm: RTÉ 2 will have live coverage of the clash between Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic as the 2021 League of Ireland season begins.

8pm: Fulham host Leeds United at Craven Cottage on Sky Sports Main Event.

Saturday

Ireland's Johnny Sexton. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

11.30am: There are two FA Cup quarter-finals down for decision on Saturday. Catch Bournemouth v Southampton on BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate in the afternoon before Everton v Manchester City on BT Sport 1 and eir Sport 1 at 5pm.

11.45am: Sam Bennett is racing in Milan-San Remo on Eurosport 1.

12.30pm: There are three championship ties coming on Saturday, starting off with the meeting of Brentford and Nottingham Forest on Sky Sports Football. Watford v Birmingham City follows at 2.45pm while Swansea City and Cardiff City square off 5.15pm.

2pm: Third round of the Honda Classic with featured groups from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf and full coverage from 5pm.

2.15pm: Scotland’s Six Nations clash with Italy is available on BBC One and Virgin Media One.

4.30pm: Ireland’s final game of the Six Nations Championship is on Virgin Media One. France v Wales is on the same channel at 7.45pm.

5.15pm: There’s plenty of Irish in action on TG4′s full deferred coverage of the AFLW.

8pm: Brighton face Newcastle live on Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD.

10pm: The vacant WBO world cruiserweight title is up for grabs as the unbeaten Lawrence Okolie takes on two-time champion Krzysztof Glowacki on Sky Sports Main Event.

10pm: Derek Brunson v Kevin Holland is the headline fight from this week’s UFC Fight night. The prelims kickstart the coverage at 10pm on BT Sport 1.

Sunday

Padraig Harrington [file photo]. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

12pm: Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football will be showing the Old Firm derby as Rangers take on Celtic.

12pm: There’s more deferred AFLW action on TG4.

1.30pm: Two more FA Cup quarter-finals are coming up on Sunday. Chelsea and Sheffield United gets underway in the afternoon on BBC One / BBC iPlayer.

1.45pm: Live racing from The Curragh is available on TG4.

2pm: Final round of the Honda Classic with featured groups from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf followed by full coverage from 5pm.

3pm: West Ham do battle with Arsenal in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD. Aston Villa v Spurs follows at 7.30pm.

5pm: The second of the FA Cup quarter-finals sees Leicester take on Man United on BBC One/BBC iPlayer.

8pm: In Ligue 1, Lyon face PSG on BT Sport 1.

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey preview Ireland’s game against England and try to figure out where this team is going under Andy Farrell, if anywhere:

