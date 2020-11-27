Here's your TV guide to a jam-packed weekend of sport

IT’S BEGINNING TO look a lot like… another action-packed weekend of sport to help take the edge off this ongoing lockdown misery.

The All-Ireland SHC semi-finals are upon us while there are also final-four ties to look forward to in the Ladies football and camogie championships.

In the Premier League, Chelsea and leaders Spurs will provide the headline clash on Sunday afternoon, while Liverpool and Man City are both in action on Saturday.

Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup campaign continues this weekend as well, as they take on Georgia in Dublin on Sunday.

Check out the full listings below…

Friday

7pm – You can watch full live coverage of the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 qualifier between Northern Ireland and Belarus on BBC Red Button / BBC Sport Website.

7.45pm – Brentford host QPR in the Championship on Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Saturday

8.45am – Some Rugby Championship action to get you started as Argentina and New Zealand do battle on Sky Sports Arena/Main Event.

12.30pm – Reigning holders Liverpool kick-off the Premier League action on Saturday afternoon against Brighton on BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate. Man City’s clash with Burnley follows on BT Sport 1 at 3pm. The meeting of Everton and Leeds follows on Sky Sports Main Event at 5pm before West Brom host Sheffield United at 8pm.

12.30pm – The first of the senior camogie All-Ireland semi-finals sees Cork square off against Kilkenny on RTÉ 2. Tipperary’s clash with Galway follows on the same channel at 2.15pm.

4pm – You can watch Wales v England in the Autumn Nations Cup on Amazon Prime Video/Premier Sports. The meeting of France and Italy is available on the same platform at 8pm.

4.30pm – Defending champions Dublin will battle it out with Armagh in their All-Ireland semi-final live on TG4.

5pm – Juventus are in action in Serie A on Saturday, as they take on Benevento on Free Sports.

6pm – The last-four clash between Kilkenny and Waterford completes RTÉ 2′s GAA championship coverage on Saturday.

7.35pm – There’s Guinness Pro14 action on TG4 as Connacht take on Ospreys.

8pm – LaLiga TV shows the meeting of Real Madrid and Alavés.

Sunday

1am – Former world champion Mike Tyson makes his return to boxing against Roy Jones Jr on BT Sport Box Office 2.

1pm – Barcelona are in action in La Liga as they meet Osasuna on LaLiga TV.

2pm – Southampton and Man United face off in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event. Chelsea and Spurs will take to the field at 4.30pm before Arsenal and Wolves do battle at 7.15pm.

2pm – Ireland host Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup on RTÉ 1.

2.10pm – Live coverage of the Bahrain GP is available on Sky Sports F1.

4pm – The All-Ireland SHC semi-final action continutes on Sunday when Galway and Limerick on RTÉ 2. The Sunday Game highlights show will be on TV screens at the normal time of 9.30pm.

6pm – The NFL Redzone show will keep you updated on all the drama this Sunday on Sky Sports Mix.

