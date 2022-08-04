52 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to our liveblog on another big night for Irish sides in Europe.

We’ll be covering Shamrock Rovers in a separate liveblog later, but for now, we’re focusing on the Europa Conference League with both Irish sides’ games set to kick off at 6pm.

We’ll focus primarily on St Pat’s, as they travel to face CSKA Sofia, while also keeping an eye on Sligo’s encounter away to the Norwegian side Viking.

Both League of Ireland teams have done well simply to get this far — neither would have been favourites in the last round, as Sligo upset Motherwell and the Saints overcame Tottenham’s conquerors from last year Mura.

The goal this evening for both will surely be to just keep the tie alive ahead of the second leg back home.

It won’t be easy. Bulgarian football is a decent standard, as Shamrock Rovers found out recently when they were dumped out of the Champions League by Ludogorets. And CSKA showed their quality in the previous round with a 4-0 aggregate victory over Makedonija Gjorče Petrov.

Similarly, Viking, who beat Sparta Prague in the second round, will be very tough opponents for John Russell’s men.