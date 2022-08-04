CSKA 0-0 St Pat’s
Viking 2-0 Sligo
VIKING 2-0 SLIGO (FRIDJONSSON 8)
There hasn’t been too much of note in the Pat’s game so far.
Tim Clancy’s men have largely sat back and allowed the hosts posssession.
As I type however, the Irish side break but Billy King’s shot is off target.
A bad start for Sligo.
An initial shot from the edge of the area is saved by McNicholas, but it’s parried straight into the path of Zlatko Tripic, who slots home an easy tap-in.
VIKING 1-0 SLIGO (TRIPIC 4)
We’re underway…
Confirmation of the Pat’s and Sligo teams below…
🚨𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨— St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) August 4, 2022
Our team to face CSKA Sofia in tonight’s Europa Conference League 3rd Qualifying Round 1st Leg in Bulgaria 💪
KO at 6pm Irish time on RTE News Channel, RTE Player & the RTE News Now App
#StPatsFC #Saints2022 #SaintsInEurope #UECL 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/QzFNwygJzQ
Here it is ⬇️— Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) August 4, 2022
No changes from our previous European games
Cawley captains the side
Bolger among the subs
Come on Rovers #bitored pic.twitter.com/pfoJqVvqVA
Hello, and welcome to our liveblog on another big night for Irish sides in Europe.
We’ll be covering Shamrock Rovers in a separate liveblog later, but for now, we’re focusing on the Europa Conference League with both Irish sides’ games set to kick off at 6pm.
We’ll focus primarily on St Pat’s, as they travel to face CSKA Sofia, while also keeping an eye on Sligo’s encounter away to the Norwegian side Viking.
Both League of Ireland teams have done well simply to get this far — neither would have been favourites in the last round, as Sligo upset Motherwell and the Saints overcame Tottenham’s conquerors from last year Mura.
The goal this evening for both will surely be to just keep the tie alive ahead of the second leg back home.
It won’t be easy. Bulgarian football is a decent standard, as Shamrock Rovers found out recently when they were dumped out of the Champions League by Ludogorets. And CSKA showed their quality in the previous round with a 4-0 aggregate victory over Makedonija Gjorče Petrov.
Similarly, Viking, who beat Sparta Prague in the second round, will be very tough opponents for John Russell’s men.
