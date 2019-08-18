1 min ago

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

And so, as we close the book on a rollercoaster decade of hurling, it’s only fitting that we finish it the way we started it: with Tipp, Kilkenny and the mother and father of all battles to decide the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.

The two teams are out on the pitch in Croke Park, and throw-in is at 3.30pm. Stay with us right here for the rest of the afternoon and you won’t miss a single puck.