A big day for these three men, too. New Zealand’s Ben O’Keefe is today’s referee, pictured here with South Africa captain Siya Kolisi and Lions skipper Alun Wyn Jones for the coin toss. 

siya-kolisi-at-the-coin-toss-with-ben-okeefe-and-alun-wyn-jones Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

It’s another big day for Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw, who chatted to Murray this week. You can read the full interview here.

“All in all, I was happy with the first Test in a Lions jersey and I enjoyed it. It wasn’t perfect but I’m looking to build on it and get better.”

We’ve got you sorted for pre-match reading, starting with Murray Kinsella’s match preview, which you can find here.

It has been a bizarre week in which Rassie Erasmus crossed the line in many people’s eyes, while others felt the Springboks director of rugby simply shielded his team from criticism in the wake of their first Test defeat.

Whatever one’s opinion, there is surely collective relief in the fact that the talking is now finally done and we can watch rugby again later today as the Lions look to seal a series win over the Springboks in the second Test.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second Test between the Springboks and the British and Irish Lions.

After a week which saw so much focus on coaches and match officials, it’s nice to have some actually rugby to look forward to today.

And what a game we have in store. A win for the Lions will secure the series after their impressive second-half fightback last week, while a Springboks victory would keep the series alive heading into next week’s third and final Test.

We’ll keep you updated on all the action as it happens in Cape Town, with kick-off today at 5pm. As always, do let us know your match predictions in the comment section.

