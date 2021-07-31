19 mins ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second Test between the Springboks and the British and Irish Lions.

After a week which saw so much focus on coaches and match officials, it’s nice to have some actually rugby to look forward to today.

And what a game we have in store. A win for the Lions will secure the series after their impressive second-half fightback last week, while a Springboks victory would keep the series alive heading into next week’s third and final Test.

We’ll keep you updated on all the action as it happens in Cape Town, with kick-off today at 5pm. As always, do let us know your match predictions in the comment section.