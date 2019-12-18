This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Firmino's last-gasp winner sends Liverpool into Club World Cup final

Jurgen Klopp was forced to call on Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino as Liverpool laboured against Monterrey.

By The42 Team Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 7:41 PM
8 minutes ago 1,099 Views 3 Comments
robertofirmino-cropped_1gtuluotcsyaf1fld3j1o3609e Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino.

ROBERTO FIRMINO CAME off the bench and scored a 91st-minute goal to earn Liverpool a 2-1 win over Monterrey and a spot in the Club World Cup final.

Jurgen Klopp opted to name Firmino and Sadio Mane among the substitutes, while Jordan Henderson started at centre-back, with Virgil van Dijk — one of the Reds’ two first-team centre-backs in the squad — absent due to illness.

Liverpool looked like they would be able to cope without two of their electric front three when Naby Keita put them ahead in the 11th minute.

However, Rogelio Funes Mori — the twin brother of former Everton defender Ramiro — hit back three minutes later.

Klopp was forced to send on Mane and Firmino in a bid to avoid extra-time and the Brazilian turned home fellow substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold’s low cross six minutes after coming on to book a meeting with Flamengo on Saturday.

