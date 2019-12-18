Firmino's last-gasp winner sends Liverpool into Club World Cup final

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino.

ROBERTO FIRMINO CAME off the bench and scored a 91st-minute goal to earn Liverpool a 2-1 win over Monterrey and a spot in the Club World Cup final.

Jurgen Klopp opted to name Firmino and Sadio Mane among the substitutes, while Jordan Henderson started at centre-back, with Virgil van Dijk — one of the Reds’ two first-team centre-backs in the squad — absent due to illness.

Liverpool looked like they would be able to cope without two of their electric front three when Naby Keita put them ahead in the 11th minute.

However, Rogelio Funes Mori — the twin brother of former Everton defender Ramiro — hit back three minutes later.

Klopp was forced to send on Mane and Firmino in a bid to avoid extra-time and the Brazilian turned home fellow substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold’s low cross six minutes after coming on to book a meeting with Flamengo on Saturday.

