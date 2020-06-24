This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool on the verge of the title as they demolish Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp’s side were 4-0 winners at Anfield this evening.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 10:07 PM
Salah and Mane celebrate Liverpool's fourth goal.
Image: Phil Noble/NMC Pool/PA Wire
Salah and Mane celebrate Liverpool's fourth goal.
Salah and Mane celebrate Liverpool's fourth goal.
Image: Phil Noble/NMC Pool/PA Wire

Liverpool 4 

Crystal Palace 0

LIVERPOOL MAY BE champions by tomorrow night following a dominant 4-0 win at home to Crystal Palace tonight. 

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be champions if Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea tomorrow night, and if that result does not go in their favour, they can take City’s title from them by avoiding defeat at the Etihad tomorrow week. 

At an empty Anfield draped in flags and banners, Liverpool flew out of the traps and took the lead midway through the first half, as Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped an inch-perfect free-kick beyond Wayne Hennessey. 

Liverpool doubled their lead before the break when Salah controlled and finished Fabinho’s clipped pass, and the Brazilian midfielder turned finisher early in the second half with a stunning long-range shot that arrowed beyond Hennessey. 

Sadio Mane then added a fourth when he latched onto a Salah through pass, finishing low beyond Hennessey. 

The final date of their coronation isn’t yet finalised, but Liverpool, having waited decades to win a nineteenth league title, are now measuring it out in days. 

Full report to follow 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

