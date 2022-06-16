Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Thursday 16 June 2022
Advertisement

Liverpool agree deal for Aberdeen teenager

Calvin Ramsay broke into the Dons’ first team last season and made 33 appearances.

By Press Association Thursday 16 Jun 2022, 1:28 PM
1 hour ago 2,899 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5792475
Calvin Ramsay (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Calvin Ramsay (file pic).
Calvin Ramsay (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LIVERPOOL HAVE agreed a £6.5 million (€7.6 million) deal for Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay.

The 18-year-old, who broke into the Dons’ first team last season and made 33 appearances, will cost £4m (€4.7 million) up front with the remainder due in appearance-related add-ons, the PA news agency understands.

That £4m fee beats the previous best the Scottish Premiership side received for Scott McKenna when he moved to Nottingham Forest for a reported £3m in September 2020.

Ramsay’s performances last season earned him the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year award.

Following the signings of Darwin Nunez, for a potential club-record transfer fee of £85m, and Fulham 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho, Ramsay is expected to be the last player recruited this summer.

He is likely to travel to Merseyside for a medical later this week.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

It is understood manager Jurgen Klopp is a fan of England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham but with the German club having already sold one major player in Erling Haaland to Manchester City they will not sanction another departure.

However, with midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita entering the final 12 months of their current contracts, there may be a requirement to strengthen next summer.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie