Liverpool agree €41 million deal for Bayern Munich star

LIVERPOOL HAVE agreed a £35 million (€41 million) deal for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch as Jurgen Klopp’s midfield rebuild nears completion.

The PA news agency understands the 21-year-old is heading to Merseyside for a medical ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline, with the fee agreed inclusive of add-ons.

Gravenberch has been a target for some time but only in the last week has Bayern’s position changed on a player they bought from Ajax a year ago for around £16m (€19m).

The Netherlands international will be the fourth and almost certainly final acquisition before the deadline, joining fellow new additions Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo in Liverpool’s engine room.

Having sold Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, aged 33 and turning 30 in October respectively, and allowed James Milner (37), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (30) and the injury-plagued Naby Keita (28) to leave in the summer, the midfield was in need of a major refresh.

Gravenberch’s arrival will bring the average age down even further after the signings of Mac Allister (24) and Szoboszlai (22) began the process.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have completed the permanent signing of Murillo from Brazilian club Corinthians, the Premier League club announced Thursday

The 21-year-old centre-half has arrived at the City Ground on a five-year contract.

No fee has been disclosed but British media reported the deal to be worth £11.2 million (€13.1 million) plus add-ons.

Murillo is Forest’s sixth signing of the summer transfer window, with the defender following Anthony Elanga, Ola Aina, Matt Turner, Gonzalo Montiel and Andrey Santos to the twice former European champions.

Murillo told Forest’s website: “I am very excited to join Nottingham Forest.

“It is a big club with a huge fanbase and I cannot wait to start playing at The City Ground.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world, so I can’t wait to test myself and give my all for this club.”

Forest are away to Chelsea on Saturday, with manager Steve Cooper unable to say if club captain Joe Worrall would return to the side at Stamford Bridge following the death of his uncle, police officer Graham Saville, who was hit by a train last Thursday trying to help a distressed man on railway tracks.

The defender missed Wednesday’s home League Cup defeat by Burnley through suspension after being sent off at Manchester United last week.

“Joe is dealing with the tragedy and we’re supporting him as best as we can,” Cooper said.

“We’re here for him. Family comes first, football comes second.”

Additional reporting by AFP