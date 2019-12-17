This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 17 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool and Chelsea target leaving January transfer door open

Sander Berge, who is currently on the books at Genk, has admitted that a move could be made if the right offer is tabled.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 12:03 PM
9 minutes ago 397 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4937298
Sander Berge (file pic).
Sander Berge (file pic).
Sander Berge (file pic).

SANDER BERGE, who has attracted interest from Liverpool and Chelsea, admits he could soon be on the move if “the right amount” is put on the table in upcoming transfer windows.

The 21-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of the top young talents in Europe.

Liverpool have been monitoring his progress at Genk, while Chelsea are reportedly ready to join the scramble for his signature.

Berge has sought to avoid being caught up in the speculation which has been raging around him, with his focus having been locked on domestic and Champions League matters in Belgium.

The Norway international is, however, now prepared to admit that his future could lie outside of his current surroundings.

He has no intention of pushing for a move in January, but concedes that his many suitors may look to force the issue with an exit door being left open.

Berge told Het Laatste Nieuws when quizzed on his plans: “Winter or summer, every transfer period there is a lot of speculation about my future.

“But at the moment, there’s nothing concrete, and that’s just the truth.

“Playing in the Champions League with Racing Genk was a dream come true for me, but it’s not because that adventure is over that I absolutely want to leave now.

If the right club comes forward and puts the right amount on the table for me then we can talk. Otherwise, I’ll just stay with Racing Genk until the end of this season.”

Berge is approaching the final 18 months of his contract at Genk, so they may be prepared to cash in.

His agent has already admitted to fielding questions from a number of sides regarding the possible availability of his client, with Serie A giants Napoli another of those thought to be plotting an approach for a player who could aid their cause in the present while also boasting plenty of future potential.

It remains to be seen how a transfer saga will play out, but there is not long to wait now until the next opportunity for teams in Europe to bolster their respective ranks presents itself.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie