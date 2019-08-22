This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool announce 'ambitious' Anfield redevelopment plans

Having redeveloped their Main Stand three years ago, Liverpool are planning more work on their home ground.

By The42 Team Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 7:03 PM
1 hour ago 3,264 Views 2 Comments
Anfield is set for further upgrade.
Image: Getty Images
Anfield is set for further upgrade.
Image: Getty Images

LIVERPOOL HAVE ANNOUNCED they are planning an “ambitious” redevelopment of their Anfield Road stand.

The European champions opened the revamped Main Stand at their home ground three years ago.

But plans to increase the stadium’s capacity further are in the works, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Liverpool’s announcement means existing outline planning permission will be allowed to lapse, with a new planning application for a larger scheme to be developed.

“The progress that has been made during ongoing feasibility studies has resulted in us being in a position to allow the outline planning permission to lapse,” said Liverpool’s chief operating officer Andy Hughes. 

“We are committed to working with local residents, planning officials and others as we now focus on the detail behind any proposed redevelopment for Anfield Road.

“Throughout this process we have been clear that our objective is to find the best possible solution for Anfield Road and that remains the case.”

The redevelopment of Anfield will reportedly increase the stadium’s capacity beyond 60,000.

