This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 27 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool postpone Anfield expansion due to Covid-19 crisis

The Reds are increasing the ground’s capacity to over 61,000 with the expansion of the Anfield Road Stand – and looking into hosting GAA matches.

By Press Association Monday 27 Apr 2020, 9:58 PM
1 hour ago 1,398 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5085542
A general view of the gates locked at Anfield.
Image: Martin Rickett
A general view of the gates locked at Anfield.
A general view of the gates locked at Anfield.
Image: Martin Rickett

LIVERPOOL HAVE HALTED the planned redevelopment of their Anfield Road stand for a year. The club announced that the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to delay the expansion.

The earliest target to complete the project – which will take Anfield’s capacity to 61,000 – is now the summer of 2023 having been initially pencilled in to be finished in 2022.

In November, the club announced plans to increase the stadiums capacity, while noting while they’ll look into the possibility of hosting GAA and NFL games at the upgraded venue. 

Today, Liverpool’s chief operating officer Andy Hughes told the club’s official website:

“We have experienced a number of delays to the planned project as a direct result of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Given the challenges that many sectors are facing right now, including the construction, procurement and public sectors, we are taking a responsible approach to pause the project for at least 12 months.

“The complex build programme for Anfield Road is an 18-month process and needs two clear summer closed season windows in order for it to be successful.

“This is why we are pausing on the project for at least 12 months so the earliest we could complete the programme is summer 2023 rather than summer 2022 as originally planned.

“Given the planning application is no longer time-critical, it is our intention to submit our planning application at some stage during the next 12 months.

“We will use this period to review and consider options. When the football calendar and the wider delays to the construction and supply chain industries begin to plateau, we will provide further updates.

“We understand this is disappointing for many, as it is for us, but would like to thank all our key stakeholders, including local neighbours in Anfield, our supporters, the City Council and others for their great cooperation in the pre-planning stages.

“Our priority remains on the health and wellbeing of our people, the local community and supporters at this challenging time. Our thoughts are with all those affected by Covid-19.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie