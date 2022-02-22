Irish stars set to feature as RTÉ to show Liverpool-Arsenal FA Cup tie

Ireland players Katie McCabe and Niamh Fahey will be in opposition.

IRELAND FANS WILL be able to watch a number of the stars from national team on Sunday as RTÉ are set to televise the clash Arsenal and Liverpool in the Women’s FA Cup.

The fifth round tie sees current WSL table toppers Arsenal travel to Championship leaders Liverpool, and will be shown on the RTÉ News Channel.

Irish trio Megan Campbell, Niamh Fahey and Leanne Kiernan could all feature for Liverpool while Ireland captain Katie McCabe is a key player for Arsenal side.

Darragh Maloney will be joined on commentary by Lisa Fallon with kick-off at 12pm and commentary starting at 11.55am.

The RTÉ News Channel is available on:

Saorview – Channel 21

Virgin Media – Channel 200

Sky – Channel 521

Eir – Channel 517

