Wednesday 7 July 2021
Ball boy who 'pre-assisted' Alexander-Arnold corner against Barca signs first pro Liverpool deal

Oakley Cannonier’s quick thinking contributed to one of the most iconic goals in the club’s history, but he may score a few of his own someday.

By Press Association Wednesday 7 Jul 2021, 3:07 PM
Divock Origi celebrates his most famous Anfield goal.
Image: Martin Rickett
OAKLEY CANNONIER, THE ball boy who shot to fame for his small part in Liverpool’s famous 4-0 Champions League win over Barcelona, has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 17-year-old striker, who joined as an under-12 from Leeds, was praised for his quick thinking in tossing a ball to Trent Alexander-Arnold which allowed the defender to catch the visitors unawares with a corner swept in by Divock Origi as Jurgen Klopp’s side overturned a 3-0 deficit from the first leg of their semi-final in 2019.

Cannonier, who has represented England at youth level, had his breakthrough year with the under-18s last season and scored the last goal in a Liverpool game played at the club’s former Melwood training ground in November’s victory over Leeds.

Teenage centre-back Billy Koumetio was also a ball boy on that fateful night at Anfield and last December became the youngest player to represent the Reds in the Champions League.

Alexander-Arnold himself was once deployed in the role during his own academy days.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie