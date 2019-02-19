Player ratings: How Liverpool fared against Bayern Munich

Alisson 6Our Rating Looked a little nervy with the ball to feet in the first half and made one or two errors as a result. Was otherwise rarely tested by Bayern, who managed just one shot on target. 6 Your

Trent Alexander Arnold 6Our Rating Was sloppy at the back on the odd occasion in the first half, but also threatenend going forward with a couple of positive runs.

Fabinho 7Our Rating Did very well given that centre-back is not his primary position, with Liverpool not being made to suffer despite star defender Virgil van Dijk's absence.

Joel Matip 7Our Rating Not someone who has always excelled at Liverpool, but barely put a foot wrong this evening, though he was aided by a rather conservative, defence-minded Bayern display.

Andrew Robertson 6Our Rating Got forward well and produced one excellent cross for Mane in the second half, but his delivery was disappointing at times too.

Jordan Henderson 6Our Rating Had one superb ball to Salah in the first half and made a couple of timely interceptions to stem the visitors' attacks, but couldn't offer the creativity required to unlock Bayern ultimately.

Georginio Wijnaldum 5Our Rating Had one or two nice touches but didn't impact the game in the way midfielders at this level are expected to.

Naby Keita 6Our Rating Worked hard and made a few gut-bursting runs before being replaced by James Milner with 15 minutes remaining.

Sadio Mane 6Our Rating Looked lively, especially in the first half, and appeared the most likely of the Liverpool attackers to score, but was wasteful with his finishing ultimately.

Mohamed Salah 5Our Rating Looked a bit off the boil and faded out of the game like the rest of the Liverpool side, after missing one or two half chances in the first period.

Roberto Firmino 5Our Rating A quiet game in attack. He was a doubt before the match and his underwhelming performance suggests he wasn't 100% fit.

Subs: Divock Origi and James Milner weren’t on long enough to rate.