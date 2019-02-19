This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Player ratings: How Liverpool fared against Bayern Munich

The Reds ultimately failed to unlock their opponents’ stubborn defence.

By The42 Team Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 10:12 PM
29 minutes ago 5,892 Views 15 Comments
https://the42.ie/4501146

Alisson

6Our Rating

Looked a little nervy with the ball to feet in the first half and made one or two errors as a result. Was otherwise rarely tested by Bayern, who managed just one shot on target.

6

Trent Alexander Arnold

6Our Rating

Was sloppy at the back on the odd occasion in the first half, but also threatenend going forward with a couple of positive runs.

6

Fabinho

7Our Rating

Did very well given that centre-back is not his primary position, with Liverpool not being made to suffer despite star defender Virgil van Dijk's absence.

6

Joel Matip

7Our Rating

Not someone who has always excelled at Liverpool, but barely put a foot wrong this evening, though he was aided by a rather conservative, defence-minded Bayern display.

6

Andrew Robertson

6Our Rating

Got forward well and produced one excellent cross for Mane in the second half, but his delivery was disappointing at times too.

6

Jordan Henderson

6Our Rating

Had one superb ball to Salah in the first half and made a couple of timely interceptions to stem the visitors' attacks, but couldn't offer the creativity required to unlock Bayern ultimately.

6

Georginio Wijnaldum

5Our Rating

Had one or two nice touches but didn't impact the game in the way midfielders at this level are expected to.

6

Naby Keita

6Our Rating

Worked hard and made a few gut-bursting runs before being replaced by James Milner with 15 minutes remaining.

6

Sadio Mane

6Our Rating

Looked lively, especially in the first half, and appeared the most likely of the Liverpool attackers to score, but was wasteful with his finishing ultimately.

6

Mohamed Salah

5Our Rating

Looked a bit off the boil and faded out of the game like the rest of the Liverpool side, after missing one or two half chances in the first period.

6

Roberto Firmino

5Our Rating

A quiet game in attack. He was a doubt before the match and his underwhelming performance suggests he wasn't 100% fit.

6

Subs: Divock Origi and James Milner weren’t on long enough to rate.

