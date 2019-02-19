Nothing to separate Liverpool and Bayern as Champions League first-leg ends in stalemate

LIVERPOOL COULD NOT find a breakthrough against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night as the first leg of their Champions League knockout stage tie ended in a goalless draw at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s men enjoyed the lion’s share of chances during a frantic first half, but none could beat Manuel Neuer in goal as the Bundesliga champions hung on.

At the other end, a front three of Robert Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry were also kept quiet with Fabinho and Joel Matip delivering level-headed performances in the absence of the suspended Virgil van Dijk.

The second leg takes place in three weeks’ time at the Allianz Arena.

