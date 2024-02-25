Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Van Dijk headed Liverpool's winner two minutes before the end of extra time. Adam Davy/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
carabao cup final

Van Dijk leads Liverpool to Carabao Cup glory with extra-time winner against Chelsea

Cork’s Caoimhin Kelleher made a string of vital saves before Van Dijk headed Liverpool’s winner in the 118th minute.
26
1.4k
35 minutes ago

Liverpool 1

Chelsea 0

(after extra time)

LIVERPOOL CAPTAIN VIRGIL van Dijk headed the winner deep into extra time as Jurgen Klopp’s massively-depleted side beat Chelsea 1-0 to claim a record-extending 10th Carabao Cup.

The Dutch defender, who controversially had another header ruled out at the same end in the second half after VAR intervention, rose above Mykhailo Mudryk to nod in Kostas Tsimikas’ corner in the 118th minute.

It was no more than the Netherlands international, lifting his first trophy as Liverpool captain, deserved after a monumental performance in defence in a win which seemed against the odds for long periods.

Klopp became the third Liverpool manager to win the trophy more than once as his long goodbye to his departure at the end of the season began with the first of a potential four pieces of silverware.

But for opposite number Mauricio Pochettino his long wait for an English domestic trophy continues.

More to follow…

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
26
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     