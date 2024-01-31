Advertisement
Bradley celebrates after setting up Dominik Szoboszlai for Liverpool's third goal. Peter Byrne/PA Images / Alamy
Report

Conor Bradley finishes with a goal, two assists, and Player of the Match as Liverpool beat Chelsea

Liverpool restored their five-point advantage at the top of the Premier League with a 4-1 win.
28 minutes ago

Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea

PREMIER LEAGUE LEADERS Liverpool restored their five-point advantage with a 4-1 win over Chelsea on a memorable night for youngster Conor Bradley and a typically frustrating one for Darwin Nunez.

With Manchester City beating Burnley and Arsenal winning on Tuesday, victory in the first of their major double-header – a trip to the Emirates is up next – was imperative but Jurgen Klopp’s side could not have expected to have had such a comfortable time.

Goals from Diogo Jota, Bradley – his first for the club – and Dominik Szoboszlai put the game beyond a woeful Chelsea inside 65 minutes but it could have been a rout as Nunez hit the woodwork an incredible four times – once from the penalty spot.

Thankfully for Liverpool his input was not needed as there was another star performer in the form of academy graduate Bradley, deputising for Trent Alexander-Arnold who was on the bench as he continued to make his comeback from injury, on only his second league start.

Bradley, who also won player of the match against Norwich on Sunday, has been directly involved in six goals in his last four appearances and he deservedly departed to a standing ovation when Alexander-Arnold eventually took over.

Press Association
