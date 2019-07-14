This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Milner on the double as Liverpool beat Bradford in charity friendly

The sides met to raise funds for the charity co-founded by former Liverpool and Bradford defender Stephen Darby.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 5:40 PM
40 minutes ago 1,636 Views 1 Comment
Milner celebrates his second.
Image: Liverpool FC/Getty
Milner celebrates his second.
Milner celebrates his second.
Image: Liverpool FC/Getty

JAMES MILNER SCORED twice as an understrength Liverpool won 3-1 at Bradford City in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson were among the big-name absentees ahead of the Premier League club’s forthcoming tour to the United States.

That left midfielder Milner to provide the first-half entertainment in a match staged to raise funds for the charity co-founded by former Liverpool and Bradford defender Stephen Darby, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in September.

Ex-England international Milner opened the scoring with a shot that deflected in off James Vaughan’s head, then converted a penalty after Ryan Kent was hacked down inside the area.

Rhian Brewster squeezed in a third from a narrow angle before Jurgen Klopp made 10 changes at half-time, only goalkeeper Simon Mignolet continuing after the break.

Bradford grabbed a late consolation when substitute Eoin Doyle converted from the spot, teenager Adam Lewis having fouled Clayton Donaldson.

The Reds, 6-0 winners over Tranmere Rovers on Thursday, next face Borussia Dortmund in Indiana, which could see the return of several regulars.

