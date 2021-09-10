Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Friday 10 September 2021
Advertisement

Klopp has no idea if he can play Brazilian pair this weekend over club v country row

Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher is in line to start against Leeds on Sunday if Alisson isn’t available.

By AFP Friday 10 Sep 2021, 2:32 PM
1 hour ago 1,500 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5545812
The Reds' back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
Image: PA
The Reds' back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
The Reds' back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
Image: PA

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp says he still does not know whether he will be able to select Alisson Becker or Fabinho this weekend after the Brazilian Football Confederation asked Fifa to ban the players.

The pair, plus Roberto Firmino — who is currently injured — were selected for this month’s World Cup qualifiers in South America but Premier League clubs refused to release players due to the 10-day coronavirus isolation period required on return to Britain.

Brazil football chiefs have asked global governing body Fifa to invoke a five-day suspension, the sanction for clubs not releasing their players.

Liverpool, fifth in the Premier League table after three matches, travel to Leeds on Sunday.

A number of other clubs including Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Leeds, are all affected.

If Alisson is unavailable, Liverpool’s young Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher would be in line to start. 

Discussions continue, with Premier League clubs arguing the unprecedented circumstances of the global pandemic were sufficient justification for their decision.

“I don’t know what will happen at the weekend, to be honest,” Klopp told liverpoolfc.com.

In this moment, we have to see what other people decide and then we will again accept that probably, do what people tell us and try to win a football game.”

Klopp, a consistently vocal opponent of the congested global football calendar, also criticised South American football authorities for their lack of foresight.

“We all know we are in the middle of a pandemic, which is difficult for all parts of life and for football it was difficult as well — we have a few more games to play than we have to play usually internationally,” he added.

“We had a summer break where all of a sudden somebody organised again a Copa America, where they could have played the games, for example, without playing a Copa America, which they had a year before.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

liverpool-v-southampton-premier-league-anfield Alisson and Jurgen Klopp. Source: PA

Klopp outlined the problems his players would faced had they travelled.

“Our players, if they come back then they have to quarantine 10 days in a random hotel, next to the airport probably, which is not good for any people who have to do that but for a professional football player, being 10 days in a hotel — with the food they get from there — you lose everything,” he said.

“You lose muscle, you lose everything. It means 10 days in the hotel, coming back (and) needing pretty much 10 days to get on track again.”

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie