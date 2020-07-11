Liverpool's bid for Premier League record takes hit with Burnley draw

LIVERPOOL’S BID TO set a new Premier League points record was rocked by a 1-1 draw against Burnley, while Norwich were relegated as Michail Antonio’s four-goal blitz fired West Ham to a thumping win on Saturday.

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson (front, second left) scores his side's opening goal during the Premier League match at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool. Source: Oli Scarff/NMC Pool/PA Wire

Jurgen Klopp’s side are chasing the record total of 100 points set by Manchester City in 2018, but the champions have no margin for error after being held at Anfield for the first time this season.

They have 93 points and need to win their remaining three matches against Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle to break City’s record.

They would tie the 100-point mark if they win two and draw one of those matches.

Liverpool took the lead when Andrew Robertson met Fabinho’s lofted pass with a powerful header in the 34th minute.

But they wasted chances to increase their lead, with Roberto Firmino hitting the post before Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah fired wide.

They were made to pay for those misses in the 69th minute.

Liverpool were unhinged by a long free-kick into their area as James Tarkowski’s header found Jay Rodriguez, who drilled a superb low strike past Alisson Becker.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson almost won it for Burnley when he hit the bar in the final minutes.

It was the first time Liverpool had failed to win a home league game since January 2019.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!