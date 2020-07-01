This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 1 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool can stay on top without major signings, says Klopp

The Reds were last week crowned English champions for the first time in 30 years with a record seven games to go.

By AFP Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 12:49 AM
12 minutes ago 80 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5137961
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett

LIVERPOOL BOSS Jurgen Klopp does not believe he has to spend “millions” in the transfer market, saying it is a tricky task to improve his Premier League winners.

Klopp’s side were last week crowned English champions for the first time in 30 years with a record seven games to go.

The coronavirus outbreak, which put the Premier League on hold for three months, is likely to have a significant impact on the football transfer market.

But Klopp said even if he had a significant war chest, spending it would not necessarily be easy or the right thing to do.

The club decided not to compete with Chelsea for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner even though he had been heavily linked with a move to Anfield.

Fringe players Xherdan Shaqiri and Adam Lallana look likely to be among those who will be leaving the club.

“Covid has of course influenced both sides with ins and outs, that is completely normal, and it’s just not likely that it will be the most busy summer in the world,” Klopp told reporters.

“But maybe at a later point in the year, if the transfer window is still open, we will know more. But this squad… look at it.

It is not a squad you have to change now and say ‘OK, we need this position and this position’.”

The Liverpool boss said he had a “first 16 or 17″ who could all play at the same level.

“We cannot spend millions and millions and millions because we want to or we think it is nice to do,” he added. “We never wanted that.”

Klopp’s last big buy was the purchase of Alisson Becker for £65 million ($80 million) in 2018.

Since then the outlay has been relatively small. Teenagers Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg have joined the club along with Adrian and Takumi Minamino, who arrived from RB Salzburg for £7.25 million in January.

But the club has invested heavily in longer contracts for their key players and Klopp said his youngsters had the potential to make a major impact.

Wales under-19 international Neco Williams has impressed, along with academy graduate Curtis Jones and fellow young forward Elliott.

You have to be creative and we try to be creative,” said Klopp. “We try to find solutions internally and there is still a lot to come. We have three or four players who can make big steps.”

The Liverpool manager knows the expectations on his side will be greater next season.

“I have heard people say it is only a real thing if we win twice in a row, but that is really funny,” he said. “That is obviously an English thing.

“When we (former club Borussia Dortmund) became champions in 2011 nobody told us we had to become champions again.”

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie