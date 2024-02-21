Opportunity knocks for Caoimhin Kelleher as Brazil coach says Alisson out until late March

BRAZIL COACH DORIVAL Junior has said his goalkeeper Alisson will miss their friendlies in late March, paving the way for Caoimhin Kelleher to enjoy an extended run in goal as Liverpool enter a defining period of their season.

Brazil face England at Wembley on 23 March, before a fixture against Spain three days later. The Brazil coach told TNT Sports that he expects Alisson to be out until after that international break.

Advertisement

Kelleher has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season, starting in their last two Premier League games that saw them defeat Burnley and Brentford. His impressive form in deputising for Alisson drew praise from Jurgen Klopp after last Saturday’s game.

“He was outstanding. I don’t know exactly who is the number one in Ireland, but if they have a better goalie than him, I have to say ‘respect.’ He is outstanding, this year we gave him more games than he had previously.”

Alisson’s potential absence comes at a pivotal stage of the season with Kelleher set for the opportunity to play in some key games.

Liverpool play Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final this Sunday, 25 February, before a meeting with Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round next Wednesday night.

The March Premier League schedule involves games against Nottingham Forest on Saturday 2 March, a crunch top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City on Sunday 10 March, and the Merseyside derby against Everton on St Patrick’s Day.

They also have two legs in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday 7 March and Thursday 14 March.