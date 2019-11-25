Liverpool may send Kelleher out on loan with Championship club reportedly interested

LIVERPOOL ARE REPORTEDLY willing to allow Caoimhin Kelleher to leave on loan when the January transfer window opens.

The Ireland U21 goalkeeper has played two Carabao Cup games for the Reds’ first team this season, while also featuring on the bench six times in the Premier League.

He proved the hero against Arsenal last month by saving Dani Ceballos’ penalty before Curtis Jones scored to win the shootout after the game had finished 5-5.

And while the Cork native is set to get another opportunity when they take on Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of the League Cup on 17 December — a day before their Fifa Club World Cup semi-final in Qatar — he is behind Alisson Becker and Adrian in the pecking order.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp could be open to farming Kelleher out on loan so he can gain experience, with Championship club Preston North End reportedly interested in the 21-year-old’s services.

The piece adds that teenage striker Rhian Brewster is in a similar situation and that moves for the pair will depend on whether clubs can guarantee them first-team football.

