This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 7 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm pinching myself' - Liverpool chairman can hardly believe record-breaking Premier League form

With the league title all but wrapped up and the Champions League soon to return, Jurgen Klopp has exceeded all expectations at Anfield.

By The42 Team Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 10:59 PM
1 hour ago 2,619 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4996185
Liverpool have exceeded expectations this season.
Liverpool have exceeded expectations this season.
Liverpool have exceeded expectations this season.

LIVERPOOL CHAIRMAN Tom Werner says he is “pinching himself” at the scarcely believable standard being set by Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

With 25 games played, Liverpool have dropped only two points in the Premier League and are 22 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The league title is all but wrapped up, and Werner is fully aware of how unprecedented their form has been.

“I am pinching myself, but we haven’t done the job yet,” Werner told reporters.

“I keep saying to everyone I talk to that we really need to savour this because I appreciate the record we have achieved so far and I don’t think it is going to come along quickly [again].”

“The level of competition in this league is so great eventually you think you are going to have an off day.

“But that hasn’t happened yet, which is a great compliment to Jurgen because obviously, the team is playing at peak talent every week.”

Despite their huge advantage, Klopp and his players have repeatedly made clear they still do not believe their work is done.

The consistency of their results has been testament to this progress, and Werner is keen to see it continue.

As Jurgen said, we haven’t done the job. We haven’t accomplished anything yet. There will be time to enjoy this even more at the end of the season.”

Werner was speaking after a meeting of the Premier League shareholders, which was attended by representatives of all 20 top-flight clubs.

The club representatives confirmed a decision to extend the end of the summer transfer window in line with the rest of Europe , after English clubs had felt at a disadvantage due to the window ending early.

However, Werner suggested more changes may be considered, echoing Klopp’s public concern about the welfare of players.

“We all have to look at the calendar,” he added.

“We are all concerned at the amount of stress we are putting on our players. It is a bigger issue and I am not competent to know what the solution is.”

With the short winter break now underway in the Premier League, Liverpool do have something of a rest before their next fixture, away at Norwich on 15 February.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie