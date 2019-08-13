This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 13 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool have 'arrogance in a nice way' after European success, says Carragher

The former Reds defender says Jurgen Klopp’s men have the belief to surpass Manchester City in the Premier League this year.

By The42 Team Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 4:07 PM
1 hour ago 1,361 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4764161
Last year's Champions League winners, Liverpool.
Last year's Champions League winners, Liverpool.
Last year's Champions League winners, Liverpool.

JAMIE CARRAGHER CONSIDERS Liverpool to have “arrogance in a nice way”, with the Reds believing in themselves again on the back of a Champions League triumph.

The Reds had gone seven years without securing major silverware prior to a European Cup success over Tottenham in Madrid last June.

Finals had been made, but trophies remained agonisingly out of reach.

That barren run has now been brought to a close and Jurgen Klopp’s side are playing with the swagger that confidence brings.

Carragher sees that as a good thing, with the Liverpool legend aware of how important it is to feel that you can compete with the very best in the business.

A man who claimed an enviable collection of honours during his time at Anfield told Stan Collymore’s ‘The Last Word’ podcast when asked if Liverpool will need to be perfect in order to lift the Premier League title in 2019-20: “I think that’s how the players will feel.

But also, remember they are on the back of their Champions League win. I can only use my own experience on what that does to you as a player, it gives you a bit of arrogance in a nice way – football arrogance I’d say.

“They should believe [they can win]. When we won in 2005, I never believed I was good enough to play at that level or to win that competition. But once you’ve done it, you think ‘well I am now’.

Before, the current players were probably watching Barcelona, Real Madrid and all these teams and maybe they thought ‘am I as good as them?’ But now they’ve done it, it should give them that little bit extra this season.”

Liverpool v Norwich City - Premier League - Anfield Liverpool got their Premier League campaign off to the perfect start against Norwich last Friday. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Manchester City are once again expected to be the side to beat in a bid to secure domestic dominance in England, and Carragher believes Liverpool can trouble the reigning champions.

He added, with Klopp’s side having come close to toppling Pep Guardiola’s side in the Community Shield before suffering a penalty shootout defeat: “I think they will be well aware that they will have to go near to perfection this season. The second half in the Community Shield sort of gave everyone lift.

The pre-season didn’t go great for Liverpool. But that’s no big deal. The way they should have won the game against Manchester City has given them a bit of added belief.

“In terms of that they can run them close again. Beforehand, I think people thought they got so close but will they get that close again?

“If Liverpool got 90 points the season, it’s still an amazing total. It’s just that you’re coming up against one of the greatest sides – and I think we will be saying when Pep Guardiola leaves that it’s the best of all time.”

Both Liverpool and City have opened their 2019-20 campaigns in style, with the Reds breezing past Norwich 4-1 while the Blues crushed West Ham 5-0.

Klopp’s men are now back on the trophy trail, with a Uefa Super Cup clash with Chelsea to come on Wednesday, and will return to Premier League action on Saturday with a trip to Southampton.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie