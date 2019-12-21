Firmino strikes in extra-time to secure Liverpool's first Club World Cup title

LIVERPOOL 1-0 FLAMENGO (AET)

ROBERTO FIRMINO WAS the match-winner for Liverpool as his goal in the first half of extra-time proved the difference in Saturday’s Club World Cup final against Brazilian side Flamengo.

Chances were few and far between in normal time, and after some late VAR drama the game went to extra-time following a goalless 90 minutes in Doha.

Deep into added time at the end of the second-half, Liverpool’s Sadio Mane appeared to be taken down by Rafinha on the edge of the box when clean through on goal. Qatar referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim, who made a number of questionable decisions against both teams, initially blew for a penalty. However, after a VAR review the decision was reversed and Flamengo were awarded a free-kick, despite the fact that Mane hadn’t fouled Rafinha.

The game went to extra-time, and Firmino finally broke the deadlock in the 99th minute after a good move that was started by a superb long-range pass from Jordan Henderson, before Mane held the ball up and played in Firmino. The Brazilian showed a cool head to cut inside and finish to the net.

Flamengo had some late chances to pull level but Liverpool held out to be crowned Club World Cup champions for the first time.

More to follow…