Liverpool name strong squad for Club World Cup as Kelleher set to start against Villa

The Reds will take their big-name players to Qatar, while a youthful side will play at Villa Park in the Carabao Cup on 17 December.

By The42 Team Thursday 5 Dec 2019, 11:48 AM
53 minutes ago 2,679 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4919417
Liverpool and Ireland U21 goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
Image: Mike Egerton
Liverpool and Ireland U21 goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
Liverpool and Ireland U21 goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
Image: Mike Egerton

LIVERPOOL WILL TAKE a strong squad to the Club World Cup later this month as expected, meaning a youthful selection will contest the EFL Cup clash with Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp’s European champions are due to play their Club World Cup semi-final in Qatar on 18 December, the day after going up against Villa in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Liverpool had attempted to get the trip to Villa Park rescheduled on account of the fixture clash, but the EFL were unable to facilitate such a move following discussions.

As such, Klopp previously stated he would have to name two separate squads for the matches.

Thursday’s confirmation of a strong first-choice squad heading to Doha means Villa can expect to face a young side in the EFL Cup, though Harvey Elliott, Neco Williams and Curtis Jones will also join the travelling Club World Cup party.

With three goalkeepers — Alisson, Adrian and Andy Lonergan — heading to Qatar, it looks like Ireland U21 goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will start away to Villa on 17 December. 

The only first-team players not selected for the Club World Cup are Joel Matip, Nathaniel Clyne and Fabinho, who are recovering from injuries.

Liverpool’s Club World Cup squad: Alisson, Andy Lonergan, Adrian; Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren, Andy Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams; Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri; Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Rhian Brewster, Divock Origi.

