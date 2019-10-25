This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 25 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool win court battle with kit supplier New Balance, expected to announce Nike

The European champions will see out their current deal before switching brands next season.

By The42 Team Friday 25 Oct 2019, 12:48 PM
1 hour ago 2,962 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4867178
Reds star Sadio Mane wearing the current New Balance home strip in the Champions League this week.
Reds star Sadio Mane wearing the current New Balance home strip in the Champions League this week.
Reds star Sadio Mane wearing the current New Balance home strip in the Champions League this week.

LIVERPOOL HAVE WON their High Court battle with kit supplier New Balance and are widely expected to announce Nike as their replacement.

The Reds entered a legal dispute with New Balance after reportedly agreeing a lucrative deal with Nike from the start of next season.

Friday’s judgement ruled that Liverpool are free to fulfil an arrangement with an alternative supplier when their existing contract with New Balance expires next year.

A club statement read: “Liverpool FC is pleased with the judge’s decision to rule in favour of the club following the legal dispute with our current kit supplier, New Balance.

“We will continue with New Balance for the current season, in combination with preparing next season’s Liverpool kits with our new supplier.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie