This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 28 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool criticise 'inaccurate' outburst of teenage striker's agent

Bobby Duncan was the club’s top goalscorer at U18 level last season.

By The42 Team Wednesday 28 Aug 2019, 11:04 PM
48 minutes ago 2,094 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4786770
Liverpool's Bobby Duncan (file pic).
Liverpool's Bobby Duncan (file pic).
Liverpool's Bobby Duncan (file pic).

LIVERPOOL HAVE PLEDGED to seek a resolution with Bobby Duncan after describing allegations made against them by the teenage forward’s agent as “inaccurate” and “inflammatory”.

Duncan’s representative Saif Rubie claimed his client wants to leave the club and that Liverpool’s moves to block a transfer away has taken a toll on the 18-year-old’s wellbeing.

Rubie singled out Reds sporting director Michael Edwards for criticism and alleged the treatment of Duncan — who is Steven Gerrard’s cousin — showed “zero consideration” for the player’s mental health.

Liverpool have strongly refuted Rubie’s claims with a spokesperson stating: “Liverpool Football Club is aware of and disappointed by the unattributed comments and unfounded allegations that have been made in the media regarding one of our players.

As the interests of the player in question are not best served by either inaccurate speculation, inflammatory statements or public discourse, we will be making no further comment.

“We will, however, continue our efforts to work privately with the player to find resolution in the best interests of all involved.”

Duncan joined the Reds in August 2018 and, after scoring a crucial equaliser in Liverpool U18s’ victory over Manchester City in the FA Youth Cup final, he featured for Jurgen Klopp’s first-team in pre-season friendlies.

“There has been a lot of things said the last few weeks regarding Bobby Duncan’s future at Liverpool,” read Rubie’s statement, which was also shared — and later deleted — on Twitter by the youngster himself.

It was recognised that Bobby wasn’t happy at Liverpool for different reasons and Alex [Inglethorpe, Liverpool academy director] invited us to bring offers to the club for the exit of Bobby Duncan.

“We have been able to find clubs that were ready to take Bobby on a season-long loan with an option to buy for amounts of £1.5million upwards, which is a great return for the club on a player who will never play for the Liverpool first-team and who doesn’t want to be there.

“The club and Michael Edwards specifically made it clear that that kind of deal wouldn’t work.

“He [Duncan] has suffered some deep mental health issues with all the stress the club has put him under.”

Duncan was Liverpool U18s’ leading scorer in 2018-19, netting 32 goals in all competitions, but former Reds defender Jamie Carragher said success at a young age may have affected his expectations.

“I know Bobby and his family well, he’s young and at that age we all want everything right now,” Carragher tweeted in response to Rubie’s statement.

[He] played for the first team in pre-season, which is a great start, and he should try and develop this season and maybe make the bench in [the] Carabao Cup.

“That should be the advice you’re giving him.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie