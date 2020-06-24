Jurgen Klopp’s side are almost over the line. Can they take a stride toward the title tonight?
Elsewhere this evening…
There were four Premier League games earlier this evening, here’s how they finished up:
Manchester United 3-0 Sheffield United
Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Permutations
A reminder that Liverpool can’t win the title tonight.
If they win tonight and Man City don’t beat Chelsea tomorrow night, however, they’ll be crowned champions.
If both Liverpool and City win over the next two days, Klopp’s side will wrap it up with a draw against City on Thursday week.
Pre-game scenes at Anfield.
Team News
Liverpool
Liverpool are pretty much at full-strength tonight, as Mo Salah and Andy Robertson return having missed Sunday’s Merseyside Derby. Joe Gomez partners Virgil van Dijk in Joel Matip’s absence as Gini Wijnaldum starts in place of Naby Keita.
🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴— Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 24, 2020
Here's how we line-up to take on @CPFC back at Anfield tonight 💪
Crystal Palace
Here’s the Palace team, featuring Wilfried Zaha and Irish international James McCarthy.
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #LIVCRY— Crystal Palace F.C. (H) (@CPFC) June 24, 2020
Evening all – today we were meant to be in Bilbao, watching Ireland/Successful Playoff Opponent face Spain in the European Championships.
Liverpool were meant to be champions by this point too, but hey, the best-laid plans and all that….
Liverpool can’t win the title tonight but they can take a giant stride in that direction. At the moment they need five points from their remaining eight games to seal a first title in 30 years, though if they win tonight and City slip up at Chelsea tomorrow night, Liverpool will head to the Etihad tomorrow week as champions.
Liverpool have a remarkable Premier League home record: they have won every league game they’ve played at Anfield this season, and haven’t lost a league game at home since losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace in April, 2017.
Palace are tonight’s opponents, mind, and Roy Hodgson would likely delight in complicating Liverpool’s coronation, given his wretched spell at Anfield a decade ago.
Kick off at Anfield is at 8.15pm, and team news follows next…
