32 mins ago

Evening all – today we were meant to be in Bilbao, watching Ireland/Successful Playoff Opponent face Spain in the European Championships.

Liverpool were meant to be champions by this point too, but hey, the best-laid plans and all that….

Liverpool can’t win the title tonight but they can take a giant stride in that direction. At the moment they need five points from their remaining eight games to seal a first title in 30 years, though if they win tonight and City slip up at Chelsea tomorrow night, Liverpool will head to the Etihad tomorrow week as champions.

Liverpool have a remarkable Premier League home record: they have won every league game they’ve played at Anfield this season, and haven’t lost a league game at home since losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace in April, 2017.

Palace are tonight’s opponents, mind, and Roy Hodgson would likely delight in complicating Liverpool’s coronation, given his wretched spell at Anfield a decade ago.

Kick off at Anfield is at 8.15pm, and team news follows next…