This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Wednesday 24 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

3,979 Views 3 Comments
Share

Elsewhere this evening… 

There were four Premier League games earlier this evening, here’s how they finished up: 

Manchester United 3-0 Sheffield United 

Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa 

Norwich 0-1 Everton

Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth

Permutations 

A reminder that Liverpool can’t win the title tonight. 

If they win tonight and Man City don’t beat Chelsea tomorrow night, however, they’ll be crowned champions. 

If both Liverpool and City win over the next two days, Klopp’s side will wrap it up with a draw against City on Thursday week. 

Team News 

Liverpool 

Liverpool are pretty much at full-strength tonight, as Mo Salah and Andy Robertson return having missed Sunday’s Merseyside Derby. Joe Gomez partners Virgil van Dijk in Joel Matip’s absence as Gini Wijnaldum starts in place of Naby Keita. 

 Crystal Palace

Here’s the Palace team, featuring Wilfried Zaha and Irish international James McCarthy. 

Evening all – today we were meant to be in Bilbao, watching Ireland/Successful Playoff Opponent face Spain in the European Championships.

Liverpool were meant to be champions by this point too, but hey, the best-laid plans and all that….

Liverpool can’t win the title tonight but they can take a giant stride in that direction. At the moment they need five points from their remaining eight games to seal a first title in 30 years, though if they win tonight and City slip up at Chelsea tomorrow night, Liverpool will head to the Etihad tomorrow week as champions.

Liverpool have a remarkable Premier League home record: they have won every league game they’ve played at Anfield this season, and haven’t lost a league game at home since losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace in April, 2017.

Palace are tonight’s opponents, mind, and Roy Hodgson would likely delight in complicating Liverpool’s coronation, given his wretched spell at Anfield a decade ago.

Kick off at Anfield is at 8.15pm, and team news follows next…

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie