Liverpool quartet to depart this summer

LIVERPOOL HAVE ANNOUNCED the respective departures of Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer.

The quartet will leave on free transfers when their contracts expire.

“Liverpool FC can confirm Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer,” a club statement reads.

“The quartet will each embark on new chapters in their careers following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, having helped the Reds lift a host of the game’s biggest honours during their spells at Anfield.”

Special acknowledgements will be paid to the quartet at Anfield, with further tributes to follow at the end of the season.

All four played their part in Jurgen Klopp’s side winning the Champions League, Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup in 2019, before becoming the first Liverpool team to clinch the Premier League title for 30 years in 2019-20.

They added two more trophies in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup last season.

Their time at the club also included two narrow second-placed finishes in the Premier League, two further Champions League final appearances and the 2022 Community Shield.

And Firmino and Milner were key figures as Liverpool reached the League Cup and Europa League finals during Klopp’s first season in charge.

“With the visit of Aston Villa on Saturday being the Reds’ final home fixture of the campaign, special acknowledgements will be paid to the quartet at Anfield, with further tributes to follow across the club’s digital platforms after the end of the season as we wish Roberto, Naby, James, Alex and their families the very best for the future,” the statement concludes.

“All four players will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for the contribution they have made.”

Milner has been linked with a move to either high-flyers Brighton or hometown club Leeds following an eight-year stint at Anfield.

