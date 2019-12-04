17 mins ago

MANCHESTER CITY WON’T let slip their crown without a fight, so can Liverpool maintain their distance as they enter an absurdly busy December?

Tonight they host city rivals Everton, who are on the verge of the relegation zone after a wretched start to the season.

They also carry a famously bad record at Anfield: their last win here came two years before the iPod was invented.

Marco Silva wears the haunted air of a man who knows he is not long for this job, while Liverpool have made their best-ever start to the season and given plenty of reason to flash Jurgen Klopp’s suspiciously white teeth.

On form and reputation, it’s difficult to think of a more one-sided clash between these sides before, but then again, the build-up of the game mandates a club official to find a window at Anfield from which to fling The Form Book.

Welcome to our live coverage of Liverpool/Everton, which kicks off at 8.15pm.

There are five other games also happening tonight – including United against Spurs – all kicking off at 7.30pm. We’ll keep you updated on those as we go.

Get in touch with us below the line, or email gavincooney@the42.ie.

Some surprising team news follows…