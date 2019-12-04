This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jurgen Klopp has defended his team selection for tonight’s derby. 

It should be pointed out that the last time the front three read Shaqiri/Origi/Mane, Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-0.

And Origi has a bit of previous with Everton, too…

And the first goal of the night has gone to Marcus Rashford! 

United take an early lead against Spurs. 

Here are the other games down for decision tonight, and all kicked off at 7.30pm. 

  • Chelsea v Aston Villa
  • Leicester v Watford 
  • Man United v Spurs 
  • Southampton v Norwich 
  • Wolves v West Ham 

Team news 

Liverpool 

Given Liverpool have approximately 58 games this December, Jurgen Klopp was always bound to rest players in games this month. What it surprising is that he’s done it against Everton. Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino drop to the bench, as does Jordan Henderson. Adam Lallana starts in midfield, with Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri starting in attack. 

Alisson is suspended for his red card against Brighton, so Adrian starts in his place and Irish U21 ‘keeper Caoimhin Kelleher is promoted to the bench. 

Fabinho again misses out through injury. 

 Everton 

Everton were unfortunate to lose to Leicester at the weekend – and have thus kept faith with the same line-up. Seamus Coleman is out through injury, and we can’t imagine he will be sitting too comfortably if Sidibe replicates his fine performance at the weekend. 

MANCHESTER CITY WON’T let slip their crown without a fight, so can Liverpool maintain their distance as they enter an absurdly busy December?

Tonight they host city rivals Everton, who are on the verge of the relegation zone after a wretched start to the season.

They also carry a famously bad record at Anfield: their last win here came two years before the iPod was invented.

Marco Silva wears the haunted air of a man who knows he is not long for this job, while Liverpool have made their best-ever start to the season and given plenty of reason to flash Jurgen Klopp’s suspiciously white teeth.

On form and reputation, it’s difficult to think of a more one-sided clash between these sides before, but then again, the build-up of the game mandates a club official to find a window at Anfield from which to fling The Form Book.

Welcome to our live coverage of Liverpool/Everton, which kicks off at 8.15pm.

There are five other games also happening tonight – including United against Spurs – all kicking off at 7.30pm. We’ll keep you updated on those as we go.

Get in touch with us below the line, or email gavincooney@the42.ie.

Some surprising team news follows…

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

