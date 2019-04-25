This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 25 April, 2019
Stevie G's cousin helps Liverpool to FA Youth Cup victory over Man City

Bobby Duncan struck late to level the final at 1-1 and force extra-time before the Reds won on penalties.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 25 Apr 2019, 10:47 PM
6 minutes ago 222 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4607526
Bobby Duncan celebrates his late equaliser to bring the final to extra time.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Bobby Duncan celebrates his late equaliser to bring the final to extra time.
Bobby Duncan celebrates his late equaliser to bring the final to extra time.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

LIVERPOOL’S NEXT GENERATION held their nerve to secure the FA Youth Cup with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Manchester City this evening.

As Pep Guardiola watched on, City were minutes away from collecting the title after Nabil Touaizi turned in a cross from Adrian Bernabe on the stroke of half-time.

But an 86th minute error from goalkeeper Louie Moulden brought an equaliser from Bobby Duncan, cousin of Reds legend Steven Gerrard, who was previously on the books at City.

With Ireland’s Gavin Bazunu among the substitutes for Man City, the sides cancelled one another out in extra-time and headed for penalties.

Home advantage was not enough for Manchester City to end a run of FA Youth Cup final losses before tonight’s fourth installment and substitute Cole Palmer watched in agony as his penalty hit the crossbar. Liverpool did not miss a beat in response and captain Paul Glatzel sealed a 5-3 win on penalties.

