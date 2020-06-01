This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool squad takes knee at Anfield, United stars express anger following death of George Floyd

‘I felt anger, pity, hatred, indignation, pain, sadness,’ Paul Pogba said of the events in Minneapolis which have sparked global protests.

By AFP Monday 1 Jun 2020, 5:33 PM
25 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/5112359

LIVERPOOL PLAYERS SHOWED solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd in the United States by taking a knee around the centre circle at Anfield on Monday.

Reds stars each tweeted the same photograph of the squad along with the words “Unity is strength” accompanied by the hashtag ‘#BlackLivesMatter’.

lp Liverpool's first-team squad takes a knee at Anfield.

Earlier, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford said he feared society was “more divided than ever” in the violent aftermath of Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Floyd died last Monday after a white police officer held his knee on the handcuffed black man’s neck for almost nine minutes.

The shocking incident has sparked protests and riots in cities across the world and sparked strong reaction from the sporting world.

“At a time I’ve been asking people to come together, work together and be united, we appear to me more divided than ever,” said Rashford. “People are hurting and people need answers.

“Black lives matter. Black culture matters. Black communities matter. We matter.”

Rashford, 22, has followed his England team-mate Jadon Sancho in addressing the issue after the Borussia Dortmund winger said “we shouldn’t fear speaking out for what’s right”.

Sancho displayed a T-shirt with “Justice for George Floyd” written on it after scoring the first of his three goals in Dortmund’s 6-1 win over Paderborn on Sunday.

Rashford’s United team-mate, Paul Pogba, also issued a strongly worded statement on Monday in which he condemned the death of Mr Floyd.

“During the past few days I have thought a lot about how to express my feelings about what happened in Minneapolis. I felt anger, pity, hatred, indignation, pain, sadness,” the French World Cup winner said on Instagram.

“Sadness for George and for all black people who suffer from racism EVERY DAY!

“Whether in football, at work, at school, ANYWHERE! This has to stop, once and for all! Not tomorrow or the next day, it has to end TODAY!

Violent acts of racism can no longer be tolerated. I can’t tolerate. I won’t tolerate. WE WON’T TOLERATE. Racism is ignorance. LOVE is intelligence.

Former England captain David Beckham posted on Instagram: “My heart goes out to George’s family and I stand in solidarity with the black community and millions of others across the world who are outraged by these events. It’s heartbreaking to see that in 2020 this is still happening.”

AFP

