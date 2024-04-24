Liverpool in talks with Feyenoord over move to appoint Arne Slot as new manager

LIVERPOOL ARE REPORTEDLY in talks with Feyenoord in their bid to appoint Arne Slot as their new manager.

Slot, 45, has emerged as a leading candidate to succeed Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season and the Dutchman is ready to fulfil his dream move to a top Premier League club.

But Feyenoord do not want to lose their manager and will demand significant compensation for the man who guided the Dutch club to their first title in six years last season.

Feyenoord currently sit second in the Eredivisie table and won the Dutch Cup at the weekend, while Slot extended his contract with the Dutch club last summer until 2026.

Liverpool can expect Feyenoord to take a tough stance in the negotiations as Slot wants to take some of his backroom staff with him to Anfield.

It is understood Liverpool consider Slot to fit all the criteria set out in their recruitment process, although they are still looking at other contenders.

It has been reported that Liverpool will have to pay “considerably more than €10 million” if they are to land their man.

Michael Edwards, who recently returned to the fold as the chief executive of football for Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group, having previously been the club’s sporting director, and incoming sporting director Richard Hughes have been tasked with the unenviable task of finding Klopp’s replacement.

Having seen one leading candidate in former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso commit himself to Bayer Leverkusen, who he has just led to their first Bundesliga title, others such as Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim – now linked with West Ham – and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi have also been under consideration.

Slot has turned down previous offers to work in the Premier League. He opted not to take on the Leeds job after they sacked Jesse Marsch in February last year.

It has also been reported that he ruled himself out of the running for the vacancy at Tottenham before Ange Postecoglou was appointed last summer.

Despite Slot’s desire to manage in the Premier League, Liverpool could face competition from Bayern Munich and Barcelona as they look to replace departing coaches Thomas Tuchel and Xavi respectively.