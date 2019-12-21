4:43PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this evening’s Club World Cup final between Liverpool and Flamengo.

Kick-off in Doha is at 5.30pm but the team news is already in, and as expected Jurgen Klopp has named a strong starting 11.

The big news for Liverpool fans is that Virgil van Dijk has overcome the illness that saw him miss the semi-final defeat of Mexican side Monterrey, while Klopp also brings Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino back into his team.

Flamengo stick with the same starting team from their 3-1 win over Al-Hilal.

The Brazilian side famously beat Liverpool in this competition back in 1981, and their supporters haven’t be shy of signing about it in Doha.

Is a repeat on the cards? Or will Liverpool get their hands on the the trophy for the first time, having finished as runners up in 2005?

We’ll be back closer to kick-off, see you then!