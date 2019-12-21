Follow all the action live as Jurgen Klopp’s team take on Brazil’s Flamengo at the Khalifa International Stadium.
Liveblog
Elsewhere, Kevin de Bruyne has hit the bar for Manchester City, but it’s still 0-0 15 minutes into their Premier League game at home to Leicester City. Or the Kelechi Iheanacho derby, as we’re calling it. He’s on the bench for the Foxes, waiting for his to steal the headlines.
Riyad Mahrez, another player to play for both teams, is also looking very dangerous for City.
15mins
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looking bright for Liverpool, making a few strong runs towards the box without finding any end product.
It’s also worth mentioning Flamengo manager Jorge Jesus’ hair. It’s glorious. Very Dustin Hoffman in All The President’s Men.
10mins
There’s not a whole lot going on at the moment. Sadio Mane escapes a yellow card for a high foot, Flamengo goalkeeper Diego Alves calls one of his defenders over to tie his laces for him, and lots of players use the chance to take a water break.
CHANCE!
5mins
Keita fires wildy over the bar after the pull-back from Salah. The move started with a superb ball over top by Jordan Henderson for Salah. Pirlo-esqe even.
Alexander-Arnold has also smashed a low effort narrowly wide. All Liverpool so far.
KICK-OFF
We’re underway in Doha.
Both sets of supporters are very loud already, and Firmino fires an early effort over the bar after about 50 seconds. This could be a lot of fun.
The teams line up for the Club World Cup anthem. It hasn’t got a patch on the Champions League anthem in our humble opinion.
The referee is Qatar’s Abdulrahman Al Jassim.
We’re less than 10 minutes away from kick-off at the Khalifa International Stadium, and as you can see below, the Qatar Reds are in the building.
Liverpool have been quite open about their desire to win this competition, even if English sides have generally been a bit lackadaisical in their approach to the Club World Cup.
The last English team to win the trophy was Manchester United in 2008.
Wayne Rooney scored the only goal in a 1-0 win against Ecuador side Lige de Quito, with a team that also included Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez, Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra. Reckon they would give Klopp’s Liverpool a good game.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this evening’s Club World Cup final between Liverpool and Flamengo.
Kick-off in Doha is at 5.30pm but the team news is already in, and as expected Jurgen Klopp has named a strong starting 11.
The big news for Liverpool fans is that Virgil van Dijk has overcome the illness that saw him miss the semi-final defeat of Mexican side Monterrey, while Klopp also brings Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino back into his team.
Flamengo stick with the same starting team from their 3-1 win over Al-Hilal.
The Brazilian side famously beat Liverpool in this competition back in 1981, and their supporters haven’t be shy of signing about it in Doha.
Is a repeat on the cards? Or will Liverpool get their hands on the the trophy for the first time, having finished as runners up in 2005?
We’ll be back closer to kick-off, see you then!
COMMENTS (14)