This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 4 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool the latest Premier League club to furlough non-playing staff members

The club say they will be paid 100% of their salaries to ensure no member of staff is financially disadvantaged

By AFP Saturday 4 Apr 2020, 6:00 PM
2 hours ago 4,131 Views 27 Comments
https://the42.ie/5066562
A general view of Liverpool's home ground, Anfield.
Image: Martin Rickett
A general view of Liverpool's home ground, Anfield.
A general view of Liverpool's home ground, Anfield.
Image: Martin Rickett

LIVERPOOL HAVE BECOME the latest Premier League club to put some of their non-playing staff on furlough during the coronavirus shutdown.

The Premier League said on Friday that the 2019/20 season would only return when it was “safe and appropriate to do so”.

Newcastle, Tottenham, Bournemouth and Norwich have also said they would furlough non-playing staff.

Liverpool, who in February announced pre-tax profits of £42 million (€48 million) for 2018-19, will top up the public money received from the government to ensure the affected staff receive their full salaries.

“The club have confirmed those staff will be paid 100 per cent of their salaries to ensure no member of staff is financially disadvantage,” a statement from the Premier League leaders reads.

It added added: “Even prior to the decision on staff furloughing, there was a collective commitment at senior levels of the club — on and off the pitch — with everyone working towards a solution that secures jobs for employees of the club during this unprecedented crisis.

“There is ongoing active engagement about the topic of salary deductions during the period matches are not being played to schedule. These discussions are complex and as a result the process is ongoing.”

In February, Liverpool published their accounts for 2018-19, showing turnover for the year was up £78 million to £533 million, though profits fell in relation to the previous year after a record £223 million investment on players.

The Reds are 25 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, on the verge of winning their first top-flight title since 1990.

- With reporting from Press Association

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie