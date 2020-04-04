Liverpool the latest Premier League club to furlough non-playing staff members

LIVERPOOL HAVE BECOME the latest Premier League club to put some of their non-playing staff on furlough during the coronavirus shutdown.

The Premier League said on Friday that the 2019/20 season would only return when it was “safe and appropriate to do so”.

Newcastle, Tottenham, Bournemouth and Norwich have also said they would furlough non-playing staff.

Liverpool, who in February announced pre-tax profits of £42 million (€48 million) for 2018-19, will top up the public money received from the government to ensure the affected staff receive their full salaries.

“The club have confirmed those staff will be paid 100 per cent of their salaries to ensure no member of staff is financially disadvantage,” a statement from the Premier League leaders reads.

It added added: “Even prior to the decision on staff furloughing, there was a collective commitment at senior levels of the club — on and off the pitch — with everyone working towards a solution that secures jobs for employees of the club during this unprecedented crisis.

“There is ongoing active engagement about the topic of salary deductions during the period matches are not being played to schedule. These discussions are complex and as a result the process is ongoing.”

In February, Liverpool published their accounts for 2018-19, showing turnover for the year was up £78 million to £533 million, though profits fell in relation to the previous year after a record £223 million investment on players.

The Reds are 25 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, on the verge of winning their first top-flight title since 1990.

- With reporting from Press Association

