Liverpool handed boost ahead of Wolves clash

Jordan Henderson suffered a kick on the shin in the win over Leicester City but is fit to play tomorrow, according to Jurgen Klopp.

By The42 Team Saturday 28 Dec 2019, 6:38 PM
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson.
LIVERPOOL CAPTAIN Jordan Henderson is available for his side’s clash with Wolves on Sunday, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

England midfielder Henderson suffered a kick on the shin in Liverpool’s 4-0 victory at Leicester City on Boxing Day but Klopp described the injury as “only pain” as he confirmed the Reds have no new fitness concerns for the visit of Nuno Espirito Santo’s in-form side.

The runaway Premier League leaders played a strong side at King Power Stadium, with Henderson alongside Naby Keita and Georginio Wijnaldum in Klopp’s midfield three, and the Liverpool boss said the same squad of players would be in contention against Wolves.

Assessing his players’ recovery, Klopp told the club’s official website his charges were “quite OK”, adding: “The boys we had available should be available again.

The only problem is that we are training later this afternoon so I still have to wait for all the information, that’s how it is in this period. But it looks like they should be all fine.”

Henderson has started 14 of Liverpool’s 18 league games this season, scoring once in October’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham.

James Milner and Adam Lallana could feature against Wolves should Klopp choose to rest his skipper, but when asked whether Henderson is fit to be involved the Liverpool manager replied: “Yeah, it’s only pain!”

