BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 8 June 2021
Advertisement

Liverpool hope to host GAA games in expanded Anfield

Proposals to add an extra 7,000 seats were put on hold in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic last year but will be considered next Tuesday.

By Press Association Tuesday 8 Jun 2021, 3:54 PM
19 minutes ago 731 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5460745
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE NEXT phase of Liverpool’s ground redevelopment is set to get the go-ahead with a decision due on the planning application for a new Anfield Road stand, while GAA has been cited as one of the sports the club are hoping to host in future.

Proposals to add an extra 7,000 seats were put on hold in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic last year but the matter will now be considered by Liverpool City Council’s planning committee next Tuesday.

Council officers are recommending granting permission for the development, subject to conditions, which would see a new stand built behind the existing structure before the two are joined together in the final phase.

Scheduled completion, which will also involve the re-routing of Anfield Road, is for the start of the 2023-24 season and would see the ground’s capacity rise to 61,000.

The club are also seeking permission to stage other sporting and music events, although the request for the latter has been dropped from 12 to six a year.

“The proposal seeks permanent permission for the use of the stadium for other team sports throughout the year,” said a planning committee report.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“This would allow for other sporting events, such as Gaelic Games or American football, to take place, typically during breaks in the football calendar.

“The club has advised that this would be estimated to be only around two to three times per year.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie