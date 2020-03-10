This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 10 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool are ready for Atletico’s antics at Anfield – Jurgen Klopp

The La Liga side’s gamesmanship was a major talking point of the first leg in Madrid.

By Press Association Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 4:02 PM
1 hour ago 1,406 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5040539
Jurgen Klopp: ready for big European night on Merseyside.
Jurgen Klopp: ready for big European night on Merseyside.
Jurgen Klopp: ready for big European night on Merseyside.

LIVERPOOL MANAGER Jurgen Klopp will warn his players again about Atletico Madrid’s gamesmanship but admits this time he will not be forced into protecting them against red cards.

In the first leg of their last-16 Champions League 1-0 defeat in the Wanda Metropolitano, Klopp substituted Sadio Mane as he feared he would be dismissed after being targeted by Atletico.

The hosts generated contact with the Senegal international, already on a yellow card, tried to manufacture a foul and then wildly remonstrated with the Polish referee Szymon Marciniak.

Klopp felt he had no option but to remove Mane at half-time as he wanted to keep the tie alive but knows he cannot afford to hold back at Anfield and expects his players – and Dutch official Danny Makkelie – to handle a repeat of the visitors anticipated antics.

“We spoke about that already but we will probably mention it again,” said Klopp.

“Yeah, that would help 100% (to have his best players on the pitch for 90 minutes).

“Sadio did nothing wrong, absolutely nothing, and I still thought in the next situation it will be like this (a red card).

“But if it was always that easy for you to get out the best player of the opponent then there is something wrong with the game.

“You need always a referee who is aware of situations like this, we cannot do it by ourselves. We have no influence over that. We have to deal with it.

“We expect a really ‘experienced’ performance from Atletico, let me say that. In all different departments ‘experienced’ but we have to deal with that.

esp-atletico-de-madrid-v-liverpool-fc-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-first-leg Andy Robertson during the first leg at Atletico Madrid. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“But there is another area of football where we can be better, better than the first game and better than Atletico but we have to show that tomorrow night.”

But no matter what Klopp tells his side before kick-off, it is the players who have to deal with situations in the heat of battle. Defender Andy Robertson is confident they are up to the task having already had first-hand experience.

“We’ve had that one game and to be honest over there I felt we dealt with it pretty well,” said the Scotland international.

“Of course it is frustrating at times but it is not going to change. We don’t have control of that. It is up to the referee to deal with it if it is getting too much.

“We need to be focused on our game and we can’t get annoyed at things we can’t control.

“We need to stay clear and calm in our heads and if we do that it gives us the best possible chance to perform at the highest level.

“Over there has helped us to experience that and hopefully know how to deal with it.

“Hopefully we can show that tomorrow night and stay calm and create the chances we need to create.”

Liverpool have been boosted by the return to fitness of captain Jordan Henderson.

The England midfielder has been out since injuring a hamstring in the first leg three weeks ago but trained on Sunday and Monday and is available to take his place in the squad as the Reds seek to overcome a 1-0 deficit.

“Hendo is ready but if we do that, I don’t know… or maybe I know and I don’t say!” said Klopp.

There was less positive news on goalkeeper Alisson Becker, however, who will miss not only this game but Monday’s Merseyside derby at Everton with a hip injury which has already sidelined him for two matches.

“Ali will not be ready for Monday,” added Klopp.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie