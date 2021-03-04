BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 4 March 2021
Liverpool heading back to Budapest for second leg tie with Leipzig

The Champions League last-16 game will be held at the Puskas Arena.

By Press Association Thursday 4 Mar 2021, 11:20 AM
Roberto Firmino battles for possession with Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele during the first leg fixture.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

LIVERPOOL ARE RETURNING to Budapest for the return leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with RB Leipzig.

Coronavirus restrictions in Germany meant last month’s first leg was switched to the Puskas Arena in Hungary’s capital, where Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane goals sealed a 2-0 win for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The return tie will also be played on neutral territory, with UEFA confirming Budapest will again host the sides as next Wednesday’s match is moved away from Anfield.

“Liverpool can confirm the Champions League last-16, second-leg tie with RB Leipzig will be played in Budapest,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital will host the fixture, the same venue the teams contested the first meeting at on February 16.

“Covid-19 regulations in Germany have prevented Leipzig from travelling to the United Kingdom to play the match at Anfield as planned.”

Chelsea’s first leg against Atletico Madrid was moved from Spain to Bucharest last month, while Borussia Monchengladbach’s home tie against Manchester City was played in Budapest rather than Germany.

Coronavirus restrictions have also hit Ireland’s World Cup qualifying group. 

The Group A meeting of Portugal and Azerbaijan has be moved to Turin, Italy, on 24 March.

Press Association

