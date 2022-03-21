Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 21 March 2022
Liverpool cannot fixate on Man City double header in bid for quadruple glory - Klopp

Liverpool will face Pep Guardiola’s side twice in crucial games next month.

By Press Association Monday 21 Mar 2022, 9:26 AM
Jurgen Klopp [file photo].
Image: PA
Image: PA

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp insisted his side were no-one’s “dream draw” as he faced up to the prospect of taking on title rivals Manchester City twice in seven days in a league and FA Cup double.

Diogo Jota’s 78th-minute goal secured a first win at Nottingham Forest’s City ground in 13 visits – succeeding where Arsenal and Leicester had failed this season – to book a Wembley date with City on 16 April.

They face Pep Guardiola’s team at the Etihad Stadium the previous Sunday in a match which could be crucial in the race for the Premier League title.

With the quadruple still on for Liverpool, Klopp says they do not fear anyone but admits they cannot afford to fixate on City as there are other matches, particularly the Champions League quarter-finals, which are equally important.

“We have Watford, Benfica, City, Benfica, City, United, Everton (after the international break),” said the Reds boss.

“From a Liverpool perspective these are all massive games and we try to play them one at a time and not all together.

“We knew before the game City would be the opponent if we wanted to go to the final anyway. Now here we go.

“The further you go in whichever competition, the more likely you are you will face City at one point.

“I don’t think we are the dream draw for anyone, but it will be a tough tie and we have to make sure it will be tough for City as well.

“But there are a lot of games to play before that.”

Getting past Forest, in the first meeting between the two clubs in 23 years, proved difficult enough.

Had Philip Zinckernagel not missed a one-on-one with goalkeeper Alisson Becker a couple of minutes before Jota struck the outcome could have been different.

“It was the game we expected, especially if you don’t use your chances,” added Klopp.

