Is this the worst Manchester United team of the Premier League era?

IT WAS one of those questions that had no satisfactory answer from a Manchester United perspective.

Following the dismal 2-0 loss to Newcastle, when asked on Sky Sports if the Red Devils were in a relegation battle, Ruben Amorim had three options: ‘yes,’ ‘no’ or deflect.

If he said yes, it would be admitting how far the Premier League giants had already fallen under his watch.

If he rejected the suggestions, Amorim would be accused of ignoring how poor the team are playing and that they are only seven points above the drop zone.

If he refused to answer, critics would label him weak, indecisive and lacking transparency.

In the end, he gave what sounded like an honest response to the question: “That is really clear so we have to fight.”

Perhaps, Amorim genuinely believes relegation for the first time since 1974 is possible.

Or maybe the answer was given for political reasons, and he wanted to warn his employers of the squad’s limitations.

He knows United’s budget is tight, as emphasised by several cost-cutting measures under Ineos owner Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazers.

But if Amorim can lean into the sense of a growing crisis at the club, it will inevitably make buying players in January an easier sell.

Prolific Sporting CK attacker Viktor Gyökeres is among the reported targets. But reports have suggested the Red Devils will need to sell some of their stars to facilitate acquisitions.

But the reality is for all the flaws in the United squad, the overpaid, underperforming players, the system that so many look uncomfortable in and Amorim’s own mistakes — picking an ageing midfield of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro against the vibrant Magpies was asking for trouble — there is still far too much talent there for them to have to seriously worry about the prospect of playing in the Championship next season.

They are the 2024 FA Cup winners and only a few weeks ago, secured a morale-boosting win against reigning Premier League champions Man City.

But the sheer lifelessness of the performance against Newcastle on Monday is cause for concern.

Once Joelinton scored the second goal at Old Trafford after 19 minutes, the outcome seemed a formality.

United sides of the past would have rallied and at least threatened a dramatic comeback. And while Newcastle undoubtedly took their foot off the pedal, after this brilliant start, they saw out the victory easily. The visitors would have won even more convincingly if not for some wayward finishing.

Amorim’s side are capable of great one-off performances and it would not be a major shock to see them raise their game for this afternoon’s fixture at Anfield. However, a performance akin to the 7-0 thrashing at the same venue in March 2023 seems equally conceivable.

Under Erik ten Hag, the team finished eighth last season — their worst league placing of the Premier League era.

It was arguably as big a low point as two seasons before under interim boss Ralf Rangnick when they finished sixth but produced their lowest points tally since the Premier League began. And on that occasion, they did not have the significant consolation of a trophy at the end of the campaign.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates with the FA Cup trophy. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Winning the FA Cup is normally a sign of progress for a team, but it arguably had the opposite effect in this instance.

It is difficult to imagine a world where Ten Hag would stay beyond the summer had they been beaten by City last May.

The result delayed the Dutchman’s inevitable departure and instead of his successor having a full summer to rejuvenate the squad, the reactionary decision-making of the people running the club has paved the way for the present situation — Amorim working with a group who are ill-suited to his ideals.

So far, there is little evidence to suggest that Ten Hag’s €221 million summer spending spree on Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte has substantially enhanced the squad.

If anything, a case could be made that they are weaker. Scott McTominay was far from the most talented player available. Yet the midfielder was still an invaluable squad member who got the team out of jail on numerous occasions thanks to his knack for popping up with a goal and his fierce determination and work rate.

Ten Hag even expressed disappointment at the Scottish international’s sale to Napoli, where he is now thriving, registering three goals and two assists in 15 appearances for the Serie A title challengers.

Similarly, when fit, the now-retired Raphaël Varane was surely the best option at centre-back — with 93 France caps and four Champions League trophies among other honours, he also brought vast top-level experience to the dressing room.

The post-Alex Ferguson years have been awful by United’s standards, but this feels as bad as it has been even amid this gloomy period.

The club have at least managed two runners-up spots and five top-four placings in the last decade.

But judging by their form at present, a bottom-half finish cannot be ruled out.

You would need to go back to the 1989-90 season under Ferguson for the last time that happened.

That group underachieved, but they still had some great players, many of whom would stick around for their ’90s revival, including Steve Bruce, Gary Pallister, Paul Ince, Mark Hughes, Bryan Robson and Brian McClair.

It is hard to imagine United retaining six similarly influential performers from the current squad and winning the title within three to five years.

Amorim could do with some of the patience Ferguson was afforded though, as the scale of the task in front of him has been underlined by five losses in six Premier League fixtures.