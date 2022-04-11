Trent Alexander-Arnold admits Liverpool need Manchester City to suffer upset

LIVERPOOL DEFENDER TRENT Alexander-Arnold accepts they are relying on another team to produce a surprise against Manchester City and do them a favour in the title race.

A thrilling 2-2 draw at the Etihad left the situation at the top of the Premier League unchanged with Pep Guardiola’s side leading by one point, with just seven games remaining.

The run-in suggests City have the greater advantage as they face Brighton, Watford, Leeds and Newcastle – all teams in the bottom half – before facing Wolves, West Ham and then Aston Villa away on the final day of the season.

Liverpool, by comparison, have to play top-seven sides Manchester United and Tottenham as well as Merseyside rivals Everton, while also having to tackle Villa, Wolves, Newcastle and Southampton.

“We want to win every game we’re in, no matter the opposition we come up against,” the defender told beIN Sports.

Advertisement

“It says a lot about us that we’ve got that slight disappointment not to come here (to City) and win.

“It was very important for us not to lose this game, we’re still in a decent position but it is in their hands.

“A few years ago (in 2018-19 when they were pipped to the title by a single point) this is what happened. They (City) went on a really good run and we weren’t able to capitalise on that. Hopefully, this time around, they will drop a few points for us.

“Every week there is a surprising result in the Premier League. We’re just hoping we are not on the end of one and City are.

Every week there is a surprising result in the Premier League. We’re just hoping we are not on the end of one and City are

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

“It is seven games. Who knows what will happen, hopefully we make it exciting. It might go down to the last day again.”

On Saturday the two teams face each other again but this time in a make-or-break FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Manager Jurgen Klopp believes their experience at the Etihad will help somewhat in planning for that game, although he expects another high-intensity, absorbing encounter.

But his immediate focus has to be on Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg at home to Benfica, over whom they hold a 3-1 advantage.

“Would I loved to have won the game? Yeah. Would it have changed our situation? Not really, not now,” Klopp told BBC Sport after his side failed to get the win which would have lifted them above City into top spot.

“I’m already in the Benfica mood but we will use this game and try to understand. We will see what they do next time, what we will do next time.

“The main problem for the (semi-final) game is extra time – you can’t see for 120 minutes this kind of football. Thank God we can use five substitutes.”