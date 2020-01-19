22 mins ago

Team News

Liverpool

Fabinho and Joel Matip return to the Liverpool team, albeit not to their team: Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain continue in midfield, behind the recognisable front trio.

There are no changes at the back for Liverpool either – a defence that has kept six clean sheets on the bounce.

Everton-slaying teen Curtis Jones makes the bench.

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴



Our line-up to face @ManUtd 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 19, 2020

Manchester United

As anticipated – Marcus Rashford is out with a back injury. (That’s what happens when you’re carrying a whole team etc etc.)

It looks like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is redeploying the back three/five that worked pretty well against Liverpool at Old Trafford, with Luke Shaw likely to be pressed into action as a left-sided centre back.

Daniel James and Anthony Martial lead the line/counter-attack, with Mason Greenwood on the bench.

This is the first game of the Harry Maguire Era, who takes over the captaincy from the departed Ashley Young.