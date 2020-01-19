This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Salah’s (relatively) poor record against United can be extended to include Jurgen Klopp:

Mo Salah joked in an interview earlier this week that his side dropped points at Old Trafford earlier this season as he missed the game with injury. 

He’s never scored for Liverpool against United, although he may fancy his chances up against Brandon Williams/Luke Shaw. 

leicester-city-v-liverpool-premier-league-king-power-stadium Source: Tim Goode

Blimey – Some bad news for United fans. Solskjaer has just said that Rashford is likely to be out for “weeks.” 

“The closer I get to kick-off the more I get worried” says Roy Keane on Sky, citing Luke Shaw and his wearing a “silly hat” in the warm-up. 

Elsewhere today, Leicester have slumped to a 2-1 defeat away to Burnley. 

Here’s how the table looks ahead of the final game of the weekend, with United just the 27 points behind Liverpool. 

Capture

Team News 

Liverpool

Fabinho and Joel Matip return to the Liverpool team, albeit not to their team: Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain continue in midfield, behind the recognisable front trio. 

There are no changes at the back for Liverpool either – a defence that has kept six clean sheets on the bounce. 

Everton-slaying teen Curtis Jones makes the bench.

Manchester United

As anticipated – Marcus Rashford is out with a back injury. (That’s what happens when you’re carrying a whole team etc etc.)

It looks like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is redeploying the back three/five that worked pretty well against Liverpool at Old Trafford, with Luke Shaw likely to be pressed into action as a left-sided centre back. 

Daniel James and Anthony Martial lead the line/counter-attack, with Mason Greenwood on the bench. 

This is the first game of the Harry Maguire Era, who takes over the captaincy from the departed Ashley Young. 

WHEN ALEX FERGUSON told Manchester United fans that their job now is to “stand by the new manager”, he didn’t mention being forced to stand idly by as Liverpool assented to the English football throne as being part of the job description.

Nonetheless, that is what looks almost certain to happen now: Liverpool have dropped just two points all season and are 13 points clear of second-placed Manchester City with two games in hand.

Still, hope for United fans abounds in the fact they are the only side to take points of Liverpool in the league this season, and they can at least now occupy the role Liverpool took during some years of the Ferguson dynasty: a royal pain in the arse on one-off occasions.

Welcome to The42’s live coverage of Liverpool vs Manchester United at Anfield, which kicks off at 4.30pm.

Do get involved in the comments section below the line, or email me directly at gavincooney@the42.ie. I am also lurking on Twitter @gcooney93.

Team news follows in just a sec….

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
