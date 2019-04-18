This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 18 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool unveil new Bob Paisley-inspired home kit for 2019/20 season

The Reds have also confirmed Alisson will be given the number one jersey next year.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 10:41 AM
11 minutes ago 635 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4597962
The New Balance kit was unveiled today.
Image: Liverpool FC/Twitter
The New Balance kit was unveiled today.
The New Balance kit was unveiled today.
Image: Liverpool FC/Twitter

LIVERPOOL HAVE UNVEILED their new home kit for the 2019-20 season and revealed that Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson will be inheriting the number one jersey from Loris Karius.

The Reds will be donning a Bob Paisley-inspired strip when turning out at Anfield next season.

The latest offering from the Premier League title hopefuls celebrates 100 years of one of the club’s most decorated managers.

Paisley enjoyed considerable success on Merseyside in the 1970s and 80s, capturing six league crowns and three European Cups.

During that era, Liverpool took to donning a pinstriped number and will be reverting back to that style after embracing an iconic design from suppliers New Balance.

General manager of New Balance Football, Kenny McCallum has said: “We’re extremely excited and proud to reveal the New Balance Liverpool FC Home Kit.

“Bob Paisley’s incredible legacy was the ultimate inspiration for the 2019/20 strip in what would have been his 100th year.

“We hope this design will bring success to the club as it did when Paisley was manager.”

Liverpool will be hoping to compete for more major honours when gracing their new kit in Premier League, Champions League and domestic cup outings next season.

Talismanic defender Virgil van Dijk has said of the design: “This year’s home kit is incredibly strong.

“I’m really looking forward to wearing it as we continue to build upon the club’s illustrious history and this season’s success.”

Screen Shot 2019-04-18 at 10.46.28 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. Source: Liverpool FC

Van Dijk is currently chasing down silverware at home and abroad while operating in front of Brazil international Alisson.

Liverpool have said on the club’s official website:  “Revealed as part of the launch of the Reds’ New Balance home kit for the next campaign on Thursday morning, the goalkeeper is set to switch from his current No. 13 to No.1 at the beginning of 2019-20.

“Alisson inherits the iconic number from fellow stopper Loris Karius, who is currently on a two-year loan with Besiktas.

“The 2019/20 Liverpool home goalkeeper strip comes in black with striking gold detail and has been designed in line with the outfield players’ jerseys for next season.”

Meanwhile, Uefa have confirmed the dates for the Champions League semi-finals.

Tottenham will host Ajax in the first match of this year’s semi-finals, with the opening leg of their last-four encounter to be played on 30 April,  with Barcelona taking on Liverpool at Camp Nou the following day.

Seven days later, last season’s beaten finalists Liverpool host Barcelona in the first of the second legs before Ajax welcome Spurs to Amsterdam.

Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano home will then be the venue for the final of this season’s Champions League on 1 June.  

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie