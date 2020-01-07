This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 7 January, 2020
Liverpool agree bumper new kit deal with Nike

The deal is thought to rival the sum adidas pay to Manchester United.

By The42 Team Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 11:03 AM
1 hour ago 2,577 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4956076
Sadio Mane, who will be appearing in a Nike-made Liverpool kit from next season.



LIVERPOOL HAVE ANNOUNCED a “multi-year” contract with Nike, who will replace New Balance as the Reds’ kit supplier from the 2020-21 season.

The deal is reportedly one of the biggest in British football history and could rival the £75million (€88 million) partnership Manchester United are thought to have with adidas.

Champions League and Club World Cup holders Liverpool recently won a court battle against New Balance, which has been the Reds’ main kit supplier since 2015.

That current arrangement expires later this year but New Balance wanted to activate a renewal clause that would have given it the right to match any offers from rivals.

However, the case was awarded in Liverpool’s favour as it was felt New Balance could not match Nike’s marketing reach.

