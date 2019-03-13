Player Ratings: How we rated the Liverpool players in their dominant win against Bayern Munich

Alisson 7Our Rating Bayern barely asked Alisson to do anything, and he could do nothing about Matip’s own goal. His kicking was good, though, meaning he is awarded the quintessential goalkeeper’s ‘7’. 6 Your

Trent Alexander Arnold 7Our Rating Ragged in the first-half while being understandably reserved attacking-wise. Improved immesurably in the second-half. 6 Your

Joel Matip 6Our Rating Having almost scored past Alisson in the first-leg, Matip put the ball in his own net in this edition of the tie. Not that he could do much about it, with Lewandowski lurking behind him. Bar a couple of impetuous fouls, he was generally assured and greatly improved on the first leg at Anfield. 6 Your

Virgil van Dijk 8Our Rating Uncharacteristically dozy in the lead-up to Bayern’s equaliser, slackly playing Serge Gnabry onside from a free-kick. ‘Push up!’ was Klopp’s narked reaction. Push on he did in the second half - right into the Bayern box for a Milner corner - to send a thumping header past Neuer. 6 Your

Andy Robertson 6Our Rating Befuddled by a pretty rudimentary Serge Gnabry dart to play the winger onside in the lead-up to Bayern’s equaliser. He replicated his first-leg struggles here, and won’t miss Gnabry. Inexplicably got booked in injury time, meaning he will miss the first-leg of the quarter-final. 6 Your

Jordan Henderson Lasted 11 minutes before making way for Fabinho through injury. No rating. 6 Your

Georginio Wijnaldum 5Our Rating Wijnaldum was one of Liverpool’s best performers this season up to about a month ago, during which time he was so often heralded as underrated that he has surely reached the point of now being rated. He has been out of form in recent weeks, however, and here he was next to anonymous and very poor on the ball. 6 Your

James Milner 7Our Rating The best of Liverpool’s midfield trio in possession - albeit that is faint praise - but his industry and set-piece delivery could not be faulted. 6 Your

Mohamed Salah 8Our Rating Salah’s goals have dried up of late - he has just one in his last nine - and perhaps he was conscious of that 15 minutes from time, in which he elected to dribble into the penalty area rather than square the ball for Mane. Made amends, however, with a gorgeous assist for Mane’s second. His hold-up play was great, and he offered Alexander-Arnold an admirable level of protection. 6 Your

Sadio Mane 9Our Rating Frustratingly erratic in the first leg; fabulously precise tonight. Mane has become Liverpool’s key attacker in recent weeks, and accentuated so with a stunning triptych of touch, turn and chip to humiliate Manuel Neuer for the opening goal. Capped the night off with a second to kill off Bayern. 6 Your

Roberto Firmino 7Our Rating The level of Firmino’s performance is usually a good indicator of Liverpool’s: tonight he was industrious, occasionally imprecise but ultimately too good for Sule and Hummels. Which is probably reflective of Liverpool’s night. Left eight minutes from time for Origi. 6 Your

Fabinho 6Our Rating Thrust into action as a result of Henderson’s injury with a brief to break up Bayern attacks..only to do so to Liverpool’s. Appalling on the ball in the first-half, and cumbrous recovery attempts meant a booking and a series of fouls. He improved in the second-half, and did superbly to deny Coman in the penalty area. 6 Your

Divock Origi Came on and ran around for eight minutes. No rating. 6 Your

