Wednesday 13 March, 2019
Player Ratings: How we rated the Liverpool players in their dominant win against Bayern Munich

Cast your ratings too, as last year’s beaten finalists saunter past the German champions.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 13 Mar 2019, 10:01 PM
32 minutes ago 4,291 Views 8 Comments
Alisson

7Our Rating

Bayern barely asked Alisson to do anything, and he could do nothing about Matip’s own goal. His kicking was good, though, meaning he is awarded the quintessential goalkeeper’s ‘7’.

6

Trent Alexander Arnold

7Our Rating

Ragged in the first-half while being understandably reserved attacking-wise. Improved immesurably in the second-half. 

6

Joel Matip

6Our Rating

Having almost scored past Alisson in the first-leg, Matip put the ball in his own net in this edition of the tie. Not that he could do much about it, with Lewandowski lurking behind him. Bar a couple of impetuous fouls, he was generally assured and greatly improved on the first leg at Anfield.

6

Virgil van Dijk

8Our Rating

Uncharacteristically dozy in the lead-up to Bayern’s equaliser, slackly playing Serge Gnabry onside from a free-kick. ‘Push up!’ was Klopp’s narked reaction. Push on he did in the second half - right into the Bayern box for a Milner corner - to send a thumping header past Neuer.

6

Andy Robertson

6Our Rating

Befuddled by a pretty rudimentary Serge Gnabry dart to play the winger onside in the lead-up to Bayern’s equaliser. He replicated his first-leg struggles here, and won’t miss Gnabry. Inexplicably got booked in injury time, meaning he will miss the first-leg of the quarter-final. 

6

Jordan Henderson

Lasted 11 minutes before making way for Fabinho through injury. No rating.

6

Georginio Wijnaldum

5Our Rating

Wijnaldum was one of Liverpool’s best performers this season up to about a month ago, during which time he was so often heralded as underrated that he has surely reached the point of now being rated. He has been out of form in recent weeks, however, and here he was next to anonymous and very poor on the ball. 

6

James Milner

7Our Rating

The best of Liverpool’s midfield trio in possession - albeit that is faint praise - but his industry and set-piece delivery could not be faulted.

6

Mohamed Salah

8Our Rating

Salah’s goals have dried up of late - he has just one in his last nine - and perhaps he was conscious of that 15 minutes from time, in which he elected to dribble into the penalty area rather than square the ball for Mane. Made amends, however, with a gorgeous assist for Mane’s second. His hold-up play was great, and he offered Alexander-Arnold an admirable level of protection.

6

Sadio Mane

9Our Rating

Frustratingly erratic in the first leg; fabulously precise tonight. Mane has become Liverpool’s key attacker in recent weeks, and accentuated so with a stunning triptych of touch, turn and chip to humiliate Manuel Neuer for the opening goal. Capped the night off with a second to kill off Bayern.

6

Roberto Firmino

7Our Rating

The level of Firmino’s performance is usually a good indicator of Liverpool’s: tonight he was industrious, occasionally imprecise but ultimately too good for Sule and Hummels. Which is probably reflective of Liverpool’s night. Left eight minutes from time for Origi.

6

Fabinho

6Our Rating

 

Thrust into action as a result of Henderson’s injury with a brief to break up Bayern attacks..only to do so to Liverpool’s. Appalling on the ball in the first-half, and cumbrous recovery attempts meant a booking and a series of fouls. He improved in the second-half, and did superbly to deny Coman in the penalty area.

6

Divock Origi

Came on and ran around for eight minutes. No rating. 

6

Adam Lallana

Came on for two minutes and barely had time to even run around. No rating. 

6

